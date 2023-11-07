Fan-created San Antonio Spurs jersey honoring Fred's Fish Fry goes viral

A local digital artist said he was inspired after the Spurs' official City Edition jerseys missed the mark with many fans.

By on Tue, Nov 7, 2023 at 11:38 am

click to enlarge The red, white and blue jersey features a Fred's Fish Fry logo in its sponsorship spot. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
The red, white and blue jersey features a Fred's Fish Fry logo in its sponsorship spot.
With the Spurs' City Edition jerseys getting mixed reviews, one digital artist took it upon himself to create a jersey he felt better captures the spirit of the Alamo City.

That redesigned jersey features the logo of SA's ubiquitous but enigmatic Fred's Fish Fry chain prominently displayed in the chest-level spot reserved for NBA teams' sponsors.

Last week's unveiling of the City Edition jerseys inspired local artist Adrian Galvin to digitally create his own take, KENS5 reports.

"People were saying that the new City Editions look like a Bill Miller BBQ restaurant," Galvin told the TV station. "So, I thought another San Antonio-known restaurant that a lot of people love is Fred's Fish Fry. So I created off the signature food box."

Last week, the Spurs unveiled the team's annual City Edition jerseys, which feature orange hues and retro lettering that aren't too far off from those used by the Alamo City-based Bill Miller chain.

While team officials said the design was an homage to HemisFair '68, San Antonio's world expo, that was lost on many fans. On social media, some said the imagery reminded them of the long-gone Seattle Super Sonics, while others seized on the similarities to Bill Miller's branding.

Galvin's version of the Spurs jersey is red, white and blue, and the red logo and blue fish found on Fred's Fish Fry's to-go boxes are prominently displayed across from the Nike swoosh.

San Antonio sports fans are showing big love to Galvin's creation on social media.

"This would be the biggest selling Spurs jersey in team history," sports commentator Mike Jimenez chimed in on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Spectrum San Antonio reporter Jose Arredondo gave his stamp of approval, tweeting "Puro Pincho Fred's Fish Fry."
Meanwhile, X user @TheNegative1 had a similarly blunt assessment: "These new spurs jerseys are the shit."
Unfortunately, Galvin's jersey design is digital only, meaning no actual shirts are available for sale. It's also a safe bet the NBA would have something to say if someone does decide to produce them commercially.

Spurs Sports and Entertainment officials were unavailable for immediate comment on whether the franchise would be interested in a Fred's Fish Fry sponsorship.

