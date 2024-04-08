Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Arizona-based Italian restaurant chain The Sicilian Butcher expanding into San Antonio

The concept from chef and restaurateur Joey Maggiore is known for its bruschetta boards and five-foot charcuterie boards.

By on Mon, Apr 8, 2024 at 12:41 pm

Bruschetta boards are one of the specialties of Italian restaurant concept The Sicilian Butcher. - Instagram / thesicilianbutcher
Instagram / thesicilianbutcher
Bruschetta boards are one of the specialties of Italian restaurant concept The Sicilian Butcher.
Arizona-based Italian restaurant chain The Sicilian Butcher is sharpening its knives to compete in the San Antonio market, MySA reports.

The business — one of several concepts headed by chef and restaurateur Joey Maggiore — didn't reveal a grand opening date and location to the news site other than to say the eatery will make its debut this year. Hash Kitchen, another of Maggiore's concept also is headed to the Alamo City in coming months.

The Sicilian Butcher touts its food as being based on family recipes. Along with scratch-made pastas, its menu includes pull-apart garlic bread, a variety of pizzas, bruschetta boards, five-foot charcuterie boards and craft meatballs. The restaurants serve up cocktails from a full bar in addition to beer and wine.

Attached to every Sicilian Butcher location is a sister concept called The Sicilian Baker, which offers a build-your-own cannoli bar, as well as Italian pastries and gelato, according to online details.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

