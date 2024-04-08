Arizona-based Italian restaurant chain The Sicilian Butcher expanding into San Antonio

Instagram / thesicilianbutcher
Bruschetta boards are one of the specialties of Italian restaurant concept The Sicilian Butcher.
Arizona-based Italian restaurant chain The Sicilian Butcher is sharpening its knives to compete in the San Antonio market, MySA reports
.
The business — one of several concepts headed by chef and restaurateur Joey Maggiore —
didn't reveal a grand opening date and location to the news site other than to say the eatery will make its debut this year. Hash Kitchen, another of Maggiore's concept also is headed to the Alamo City
in coming months.
The Sicilian Butcher touts its food as being based on family recipes. Along with scratch-made pastas, its menu includes pull-apart garlic bread, a variety of pizzas, bruschetta boards, five-foot charcuterie boards and craft meatballs. The restaurants serve up cocktails from a full bar in addition to beer and wine.
Attached to every Sicilian Butcher location is a sister concept called The Sicilian Baker, which offers a build-your-own cannoli bar, as well as Italian pastries and gelato, according to online details.
