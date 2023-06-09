Cali-based chain Pizza Guys eyes San Antonio for major Texas expansion

Instagram / pizzaguysofficial Pizza Guys' Mediterranean Pizza features 100% whole milk mozzarella, green olives and Italian salami.

Sacramento-based chain Pizza Guys is planning nearly 200 locations in Texas’ major cities — including 26 stores in the San Antonio area.The chain serves up pizzas and flatbreads as well as the usual pizza night suspects, including wings, cheesy bread, salads and pasta. Diners can opt for customized toppings on various crusts when building their own pie, or they can choose from specialty ‘zas featuring ingredients such as chipotle chicken, curry chicken, serrano chili, Impossible vegan beef and barbecue, to name a few.“Customizable restaurant options have become exponentially more popular since customers prefer the autonomy of creating what they're craving over ordering the same thing,” CEO and co-founder Shahpour Nejad said in a release.So far, the company hasn't shared details surrounding addresses and construction or grand opening timelines. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.