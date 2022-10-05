California-based group buys San Antonio's Three Star Bar, founded by cocktail guru Jeret Peña

The new owner, Pouring With Heart, doesn't plan big changes for the "dad bar" located near the Pearl.

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 10:38 am

click to enlarge Pearl area drinkery Three Star Bar is now under new ownership. - Instagram / threestarbar
Instagram / threestarbar
Pearl area drinkery Three Star Bar is now under new ownership.
Los Angeles-based hospitality group Pouring With Heart has purchased San Antonio's Three Star Bar, the self-described Pearl-area "dad bar" founded by local cocktail guru Jeret Peña.

Fans of the neighborhood spot needn't fret, however. Pouring With Heart isn't planning any significant changes, according to company officials.

The new owner revealed details of the purchase late Tuesday, saying Three Star  will temporarily close in mid-November to train staff on new operating systems. Company officials said they don't plan any physical changes to the space and that alterations to the cocktail menu will be minimal.

“We are excited to continue to grow in San Antonio, and particularly in the neighborhoods of its residents and not focusing on tourists," Pouring With Heart Head of Development Pete Stanislaus said in an emailed statement.  "[Peña] built an incredible bar that feels more established than it should in such a short time."

Stanislaus added: “He had a rough start opening during COVID, and we are honored that we could take the reins and preserve this great bar in a time of rapid development and change in San Antonio.”

Pouring With Heart is also behind the forthcoming Idle Brewery at San Antonio's Make Ready Market, a River North food hall now under construction. Idle and SA-based Mila Coffee are the concept’s first major tenants.

In addition to its Alamo City and Southern California holdings, Pouring With Heart operates drinkeries in Austin and Denver.

The LA company will offer positions to current Three Star Bar staff, according to officials. Full-time employees will have access to mental, financial and wellness benefits.

Three Star Bar is located at 521 E. Grayson St. It’s open 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday through Friday and noon-2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Dates for the temporary closure were unavailable at press time.

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Irma from Con Huevos You enjoy luxury and aren't afraid to treat yo'self to the finest that life has to offer — and that includes tacos. We're willing to bet you're known as the achievement-oriented and natural leader of your friend group. Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos

Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you

Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
Che's Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che's Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022

