California-based group buys San Antonio's Three Star Bar, founded by cocktail guru Jeret Peña

Pearl area drinkery Three Star Bar is now under new ownership.
Los Angeles-based hospitality group Pouring With Heart has purchased San Antonio's Three Star Bar, the self-described Pearl-area "dad bar" founded by local cocktail guru Jeret Peña.
Fans of the neighborhood spot needn't fret, however. Pouring With Heart isn't planning any significant changes, according to company officials.
The new owner revealed details of the purchase late Tuesday, saying Three Star will temporarily close in mid-November to train staff on new operating systems. Company officials said they don't plan any physical changes to the space and that alterations to the cocktail menu will be minimal.
“We are excited to continue to grow in San Antonio, and particularly in the neighborhoods of its residents and not focusing on tourists," Pouring With Heart Head of Development Pete Stanislaus said in an emailed statement. "[Peña] built an incredible bar that feels more established than it should in such a short time."
Stanislaus added: “He had a rough start opening during COVID, and we are honored that we could take the reins and preserve this great bar in a time of rapid development and change in San Antonio.”
Pouring With Heart is also behind the forthcoming Idle Brewery at San Antonio's Make Ready Market
, a River North food hall now under construction. Idle and SA-based Mila Coffee are the concept’s first major tenants.
In addition to its Alamo City and Southern California holdings, Pouring With Heart operates drinkeries in Austin and Denver.
The LA company will offer positions to current Three Star Bar staff, according to officials. Full-time employees will have access to mental, financial and wellness benefits.
Three Star Bar is located at 521 E. Grayson St. It’s open 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday through Friday and noon-2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Dates for the temporary closure were unavailable at press time.
