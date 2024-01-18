Despite a recent boom, San Antonio ranks as one of the worst U.S. cities for coffee

click to enlarge
Despite a boom in new openings, San Antonio lags other parts of the country in coffee shops.
Every week, it seems like the Current
is reporting on a new out-of-state coffee chain expanding into the Alamo City. That or we're writing about a local entrepreneur launching a java joint here.
Despite that apparent boom, a new study has declared San Antonio the fourth-worst coffee city in the United States. Say it ain't so!
Turns out SA has just 9.1 coffee shops per 100,000 residents, ranking it near the bottom of the Best Coffee Cities in the U.S.
list compiled by real-estate data company Clever. While researchers gave the number of coffee shops the most weight in the rankings, they also included factors such as each city's number of coffee-related Google searches, abundance of local coffee roasters and average price for a cuppuccino.
Portland landed on top of the list, followed by the California cities San Jose and San Diego. Houston, meanwhile, landed at No. 50: the bottom of the list.
So, who cares how far one has to drive to find a coffee shop, you may ask? Apparently, the availability of coffee shops ranks as a top 10 quality-of-life factor for U.S. residents looking to relocate — or so says a separate study
by online real estate company Home Bay.
And if this who discussion leaves you craving more caffeine, here’s a list of more than 50 San Antonio-owned coffee spots
.
