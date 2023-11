Here are 50-plus San Antonio-owned coffee spots to support on Starbucks’ Red Cup Day

Tx Troublemaker Mila Coffee is one of 50 locally-owned coffee spots we rounded up.

Northwest

West

East

Central

Southtown

Northeast

South

Every year, coffee conglomerate Starbucks kicks off the holiday season with a red reusable cup giveaway unimaginatively dubbed "Red Cup Day."We get it: free shit is free shit.But Starbucks Workers United , which represents thousands of employees at the Seattle-based chain, is urging coffee fiends to sit out this year's giveaway.The union maintains that Red Cup Day is "one of the most infamously hard, understaffed days for the baristas that work them." Critics have also blasted the chain's efforts to shut down organizing activity, and a judge with the National Labor Relations Board ruled that the company broke labor laws 130 times as it sought to shut down union activity.Of course, Starbucks disputes the union's claims and says it strives to treat workers fairly.If you're still in the market for a free reusable cup after all that, more power to ya. However, if you're sitting out this season's giveaway, here are more than 50 San Antonio-owned coffee spots that are ready and willing to serve you a hot — or iced — cup of quality joe.We even organized them by what area of town they're in. You're welcome.