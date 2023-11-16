Here are 50-plus San Antonio-owned coffee spots to support on Starbucks’ Red Cup Day

Tx Troublemaker
Mila Coffee is one of 50 locally-owned coffee spots we rounded up.
Every year, coffee conglomerate Starbucks kicks off the holiday season with a red reusable cup giveaway
unimaginatively dubbed “Red Cup Day.”
We get it: free shit is free shit.
But Starbucks Workers United
, which represents thousands of employees at the Seattle-based chain, is urging coffee fiends to sit out this year's giveaway.
The union maintains that Red Cup Day is “one of the most infamously hard, understaffed days for the baristas that work them.” Critics have also blasted the chain's efforts
to shut down organizing activity, and a judge with the National Labor Relations Board ruled that the company broke labor laws 130 times
as it sought to shut down union activity.
Of course, Starbucks disputes the union's claims and says it strives to treat workers fairly.
If you’re still in the market for a free reusable cup after all that, more power to ya. However, if you're sitting out this season's giveaway, here are more than 50 San Antonio-owned coffee spots that are ready and willing to serve you a hot — or iced — cup of quality joe.
We even organized them by what area of town they’re in. You’re welcome.
Northwest
Flower in Flour
// 6915 Bandera Road, (210) 251-4324, flowerinflour.com.
Texas Grounds
// Multiple locations, texasgroundscoffee.com.
Thirty Grind Coffee Bar
// 17983 La Cantera Terrace, Suite 8123, (210) 310-3115, thirtygrind.com.
Indy Coffee Club
// 7114 UTSA Boulevard, Suite #103, (210) 233-9203, indycoffeeclub.square.site.
Drink Tank
// 11070 Shaenfield Road, San Antonio, TX 78254, thedrinktanksa.com.
I Love Churros Coffee Shop
// 7007 Bandera Road, Unit 14, (210) 888-1550, instagram.com/ilovechurrosatx.
Me Latte
// Multiple locations, coffeemelatte.square.site.
Coffee Me Crazy
// 7715 Tezel Road, (726) 999-2637, coffeemecrazy.org.
Early Bird Coffee
// 11745 I-10, #527, (210) 857-7769, coffeewithearlybird.com.
Spotted Deer Coffee Company
// 8000 Fair Oaks Parkway, Suite 2102, (210) 375-3505, spotteddeercc.com.
Tacos Y Café Mexican Restaurant
// 7302 Louis Pasteur Drive, #101, (210) 600-3998, instagram.com/cafemartinezsanantonio.
West
Savage Coffee Co.
// 3331 General Hudnell Drive, instagram.com/savagecoffee_co.
Barrio Barista
// 3735 Culebra Road, (210) 519-5403, barriobarista.coffee.
The Cajun Coffee Shack
// 11618 Potranco Road, thecajuncoffeeshack.com.
East
Folklores Coffee House
// 1526 E. Grayson, (210) 455-0360, folklorescoffeehouse.square.site.
Oak & Saint
// 215 Coca-Cola Place, Unit 220, oakandsaint.com.
Vista Brewing
// 125 Lamar Street, Suite 106, (210) 802-1578, vistabrewingtx.com.
Southwest Elixirs
// 125 Lamar Street, (210) 368-2844, southwestelixirs.com.
Central
Through Grace
// 2508 N. Main Ave., (210) 277-0093, throughgracecoffee.com.
Niche Coffee Co.
// Multiple locations, nichecoffeeco.com.
Moe Jos
// 4200 Broadway, (210) 328-5993, instagram.com/moe_jos.
Theory Coffee
// 2347 Nacogdoches Road, (512) 507-3025, theorycoffeeco.com.
Mila Coffee
// Multiple locations, instagram.com/milacoffeesa.
kapej
// 415 Camden Street, (210) 838-8681, mykapej.square.site.
Shotgun House Coffee Roasters
// 1333 Buena Vista Street, (254) 913-9031, shotgunhouseroasters.com.
Medina River Coffee Roasters
// 11825 West Avenue, Suite 101, (210) 802-6155, medinarivercoffee.com.
PhiloÇoffee
// 606 W. French Place, (210) 314-8450, philocoffeesa.com
.
Berry to Bean Coffee House
// 3900 Broadway, (210) 549-2222, berrytobean.com
.
Press Coffee
// Multiple Locations, presscoffeesanantonio.com.
Merit Coffee Co.
// Multiple locations, meritcoffee.com.
Revolucion Coffee + Juice
// Multiple locations, revolucionhtx.com.
Mildfire Coffee Roasters
// 15502 Huebner Road, #101, (210) 492-9544, mildfirecoffeeroasters.com
.
Local Coffee Founders
// 302 Pearl Parkway, Suite 118, localcoffee.com.
Estate Coffee Co.
// 1320 E. Houston Street, a101, (210) 267-8725, estatecoffeecompany.com.
Larder at Hotel Emma
// 136 E. Grayson Street, (210) 448-8355, thehotelemma.com/larder.
CommonWealth Coffeehouse
// Multiple locations, commonwealthcoffeehouse.com.
Gravves Coffee
// 2106 McCullough Avenue, gravves-coffee.business.site.
Olla Express Cafe
// 821 E. Quincy Street, (210) 763-7303, ollaexpresscafe.com.
Bright Coffee
// 1705 Blanco Road, brightcoffeesa.com
.
What’s Brewing
// Multiple locations, sacoffeeroasters.com
.
Brevity Coffee
// Multiple Locations, brevitycoffee.com.
Southtown
Southbound Coffee
// 246 E. Cevallos Street, (210) 544-8516, instagram.com/southboundcoffee210.
Poetic Republic Coffee & Wine Co.
// 2330 S. Presa Street, poeticrepubliccoffee.com.
Stranded Coffee
// 1203 S. Alamo Street, strandedcoffee.com.
Halcyon Southtown
// 1414 S. Alamo Street, (210) 277-7045, halcyoncoffeebar.com
.
San Antonio Gold
// 1913 S. Flores Street, instagram.com/sanantoniogold.
Brown Coffee Co.
// 812 S. Alamo Street, browncoffeeco.com
.
Northeast
Coffee Crush
// 18010 Bulverde Road, #109, (210) 465-9719, facebook.com/coffeecrushsatx.
Americana Coffee & Espresso Bar
// 816 Main Street, Suite G, (210) 236-7222, americana.coffee.
South
Tandem San Antonio
// 310 Riverside Drive, (210) 455-5400, tandemsatx.net.
Corner Coffee and More
// 2720 Pleasanton Road, (210) 908-9886, cornercoffeeandmore.com.
