Downtown San Antonio restaurant Tributary launches new seasonal menu with summer ingredients

San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter’s restaurant Tributary has debuted a new seasonal menu from chef Ben Annotti that's focused on fresh seasonal ingredients.The menu draws inspiration from products that are in their peak during the summer, offering touches such as spring vegetable sofrito and “mighty good” mushrooms. New additions include fried salt and pepper shrimp with fresh chilis, herbs and spicy comeback sauce in addition to a pairing of sweet tea-smoked pork belly and pimento cheese.The menu also features new plant-focused dishes such as brussels sprouts wih sweet potato curry, puffed rice and tamarind dressing and a Texas Garden salad featuring local greens, market produce, seasonal pickles, herbs and a Texas citrus vinaigrette.Tributary, located inside the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter at 101 Bowie St., is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.