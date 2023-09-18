Drive-thru coffee chain 7 Brew to open second San Antonio outpost

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / 7 Brew
7 Brew coffee employees celebrate the grand opening of a new location.
Drive through coffee chain 7 Brew is expanding its San Antonio footprint, opening a second location.
The drive-thru only coffee shop will be located at 6202 North I-35 Frontage Road and is set to open on September 30, according to a media release.
To celebrate its opening day, 7 Brew will be offering customer incentives such as free coffee for a year for the first person in line and buy-one-get-one-free offers, officials said.
The first San Antonio outlet
for the Arkansas-based company, which opened earlier this summer, sits at 2901 Pat Booker Road.
7 Brew operates more than 100 locations across the country, including stores throughout Texas.
The drive-thru coffee stand offers 20,000 drinks, including sugar-free, dairy-free and caffeine-free options.
