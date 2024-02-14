Fast-casual chain Salad and Go expanding to northern San Antonio suburb

The new store will be the chain's fourth in the Alamo City. Its first opened earlier this month at Brooks.

By on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 at 9:34 am

Salad and Go will open in Cibolo later this year. - Instagram / saladandgo
Instagram / saladandgo
Salad and Go will open in Cibolo later this year.
Fast-casual chain Salad and Go is expanding its San Antonio-area footprint yet again, this time to the northern suburb of Cibolo, the Express-News reports.

The Arizona-based company known for made-to-order salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and bowls is bringing a location to FM 1103 and Green Valley Road, according to the daily.

The first San Antonio Salad and Go location opened earlier this month at the South Side’s Brooks complex, 2810 Southeast Military Drive. Two other Alamo City stores are also in the works at 14024 Culebra Road and 22413 Bulverde Road. Those are expected to open this winter.

The Express-News story didn't include an opening date for the Cibolo store.

Salad and Go has more than 130 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada. More than half are in the Lone Star State.

