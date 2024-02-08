Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

San Antonio's first drive-thru Salad and Go location now open

The store, at the South Side’s Brooks complex, is the first of three planned for the Alamo City in 2024.

By on Thu, Feb 8, 2024 at 12:39 pm

Salad and Go is kicking off its San Antonio expansion Thursday, Feb. 8. - Instagram / saladandgo
Instagram / saladandgo
Salad and Go is kicking off its San Antonio expansion Thursday, Feb. 8.
Arizona-based Salad and Go is kicking off its San Antonio expansion with a new store at the South Side’s Brooks complex. The drive-thru salad restaurant opened Thursday, company officials said.

As part of its Alamo City expansion, Salad and Go will hire at least 100 people at three new stores: the Brooks location 2810 Southeast Military Drive and outlets planned for 14024 Culebra Road and 22413 Bulverde Road. The latter two are expected to open this winter.
The Salad and Go chain is known for made-to-order salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and bowls, many priced at $7 or less. The business has more than 130 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada. Nearly 70 of the total are located in the Lone Star State.

Past its grand opening, the Brooks location will operate 6:30 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday through Friday and and 7 a.m.–9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to the company.

