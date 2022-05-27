FDA links one San Antonio-area salmonella infection to recalled Jif peanut butter

The FDA on Wednesday released further information on how to identify the affected products.

By on Fri, May 27, 2022 at 10:51 am

click to enlarge Several varieties of Jif brand peanut butter have been recalled due to a potential salmonella contamination. - INSTAGRAM / JIFBRAND
Instagram / jifbrand
Several varieties of Jif brand peanut butter have been recalled due to a potential salmonella contamination.
The Food & Drug Administration has reported two cases of peanut butter-related salmonella seftenberg in Texas, one in nearby Comal County.

A May 25 release from the Comal County Public Health Department noted the case was linked to Jif peanut butter products produced at a facility in Lexington, Kentucky that are part of a voluntary recall.

The Centers for Disease Control has reported that of 10 infected people interviewed, all reported eating peanut butter prior to becoming ill. Nine people reported brand information, and all nine reported eating varieties of Jif brand peanut butter.

The FDA on Wednesday released further information on how to identify the affected products. When examining the lot code on a product's label, related products can be identified by checking to see if the first four digits are between 1274 and 2140 and if the the next three numbers are 425.

click to enlarge Consumers can identify products included in the recall by examining the lot code on the label. - PHOTO COURTESY FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION
Photo Courtesy Food & Drug Administration
Consumers can identify products included in the recall by examining the lot code on the label.
Salmonella seftenberg can cause severe, sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Infection symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In a May 20 statement, Jif encouraged consumers who bought the potentially contaminated products to immediately dispose of them. The recalled items were sold nationwide.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Food & Drink Slideshows

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Johnny Hernandez: La Gloria, la Fruteria-Botanero, and Burgerteca La Gloria, Multiple Locations, La Fruteria, 1401 S Flores St., Ste. 102, (210) 251-3104 Burgerteca, 403 Bluestar #105, (210) 635-0016, chefjohnnyhernandez.com/restaurants The well-known San Antonio chef competed against celebrity chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network TV show, Beat Bobby Flay — the fourth chef hailing from the Alamo City to do so. Photo courtesy of Johnny Hernandez

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows

