FDA links one San Antonio-area salmonella infection to recalled Jif peanut butter

Several varieties of Jif brand peanut butter have been recalled due to a potential salmonella contamination.
The Food & Drug Administration has reported two cases of peanut butter-related salmonella seftenberg
in Texas, one in nearby Comal County.
A May 25 release from the Comal County Public Health Department noted the case was linked to Jif peanut butter products produced at a facility in Lexington, Kentucky that are part of a voluntary recall.
The Centers for Disease Control has reported that of 10 infected people interviewed, all reported eating peanut butter prior to becoming ill. Nine people reported brand information, and all nine reported eating varieties of Jif brand peanut butter.
The FDA on Wednesday released further information on how to identify the affected products. When examining the lot code on a product's label, related products can be identified by checking to see if the first four digits are between 1274 and 2140 and if the the next three numbers are 425.
Consumers can identify products included in the recall by examining the lot code on the label.
can cause severe, sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Infection symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
In a May 20 statement, Jif encouraged consumers who bought the potentially contaminated products to immediately dispose of them. The recalled items were sold nationwide.
