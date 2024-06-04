SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Fiamme Pizzeria to debut June 20 at San Antonio's JW Marriott Resort

An Italian-made Morello Forni mosaic pizza oven will deliver flame-kissed pies, according to resort officials.

By on Tue, Jun 4, 2024 at 12:42 pm

click to enlarge Fiamme Pizzeria will feature an Italian-made Morello Forni dome oven - Courtesy Photo / JW Marriott
Courtesy Photo / JW Marriott
Fiamme Pizzeria will feature an Italian-made Morello Forni dome oven
Staycation staple JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is fewer than two weeks away from adding wood-fired, Neapolitan-style pizza to its roster of dining experiences, resort officials said Monday.

JW Marriott teased plans for its Fiamme Pizzeria this spring but offered no firm opening date. Now we know the spot will begin serving flame-kissed pies along with appetizers, salads, desserts and cocktails on Thursday, June 20.

Fiamme's claim to fame is its Italian-made Morello Forni dome pizza oven, which features an electric rotating pizza stone, something resort officials said offers more even cooking. The mosaic-covered powerhouse is 7 feet in diameter and weighs more than 7,000 pounds.

Fiamme is located on JW Marriott's lower lobby level, adjacent Cibolo Moon, the property's flagship restaurant. In addition to seating inside the pizzeria for 25, guests will be able to dine al fresco at the resort’s outdoor seating areas.

Past the June 20 grand opening, Fiamme Pizzeria will be open 11 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. daily.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

May 1, 2024

