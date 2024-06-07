SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt makes $20 million personal donation to Texas food banks

The summer break can be significantly harder for families in need, since many children rely on school meal programs for breakfast and lunch.

By on Fri, Jun 7, 2024 at 9:12 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt will donate $20 million of his own cash to Texas food banks. - Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt will donate $20 million of his own cash to Texas food banks.
Charles Butt, chairman of San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B, is donating $20 million of his personal fortune to Texas food banks ahead of the summer season.

More than 200,000 children living in low-income households in the San Antonio area rely on school meal programs for breakfast and lunch during the academic year, according to the San Antonio Food Bank. As such, the summer break can be difficult for families in need.

Butt's donation will support 20 food banks across the state that are part of the Feeding Texas network.

"The thought of children going hungry anywhere is painful, but to have that happen here in Texas is unacceptable," Butt said in an emailed statement. "By supporting the hunger relief efforts of these dedicated organizations, we hope to make a meaningful and positive impact across the state."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture ranks Texas as the nation's second-most food-insecure state. Four million Texans experience food insecurity, 20% of them children, according to Feeding Texas.

Butt became chairman and CEO of H-E-B in 1971, according to a Forbes.com profile. He handed the CEO job to nephew Howard Butt III in 2021.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters. 

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

First San Antonio location for Taiwan's 85°C Bakery Café opening at month's end

By Nina Rangel

85°C Bakery Café's Buena Park, California location.

Chilaquiles concept Buen Dia will make San Antonio debut next week

By Nina Rangel

Buen Dia is known for breakfast and brunch eats such as chilaquiles, tacos and tortas.

San Antonio's Wetmore City Limits expected to reopen in August under new name

By Nina Rangel

Wetmore Beach House plans to reopen in August.

Korean fried-chicken chain bb.q Chicken coming to Northeast San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Korean fried chicken chain bb.q Chicken will take over the space that formerly housed Milt's Pit BBQ.

San Antonio drinkers prefer tequila to vodka by nation's widest margin

By Sabrina Ye

San Antonio leads the nation in cities where drinkers prefer tequila over vodka.

The Paloma and the gin and tonic are both worthy contenders for best hot-weather cocktail

By Ron Bechtol

The Paloma uses modest ingredients to create a refreshing summer drink.

Maeve's Many Faces: Government Hill cocktail spot packs plenty of ambition into its small menu

By Ron Bechtol

Maeve offers the Hanky Panky on its "classic" cocktail menu.

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us