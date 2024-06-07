H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt makes $20 million personal donation to Texas food banks

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt will donate $20 million of his own cash to Texas food banks.
Charles Butt, chairman of San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B, is donating $20 million of his personal fortune to Texas food banks ahead of the summer season.
More than 200,000 children living in low-income households in the San Antonio area rely on school meal programs for breakfast and lunch during the academic year, according to the San Antonio Food Bank
. As such, the summer break can be difficult for families in need.
Butt's donation will support 20 food banks across the state that are part of the Feeding Texas network.
"The thought of children going hungry anywhere is painful, but to have that happen here in Texas is unacceptable," Butt said in an emailed statement. "By supporting the hunger relief efforts of these dedicated organizations, we hope to make a meaningful and positive impact across the state."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture ranks Texas as the nation's second-most food-insecure state. Four million Texans experience food insecurity, 20% of them children, according to Feeding Texas.
Butt became chairman and CEO of H-E-B in 1971, according to a Forbes.com profile
. He handed the CEO job to nephew Howard Butt III in 2021.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed