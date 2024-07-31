Halloween cocktail pop-up will take over San Antonio's Three Star Bar this fall

Black Lagoon, a concept launched by bar-industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage, will possess San Antonio's Three Star Bar from Oct. 11 through Oct. 31, bringing along Halloween-themed specialty cocktails, chills and plenty of creepy decor, according to organizers.
Hayes and Ramage conceived Black Lagoon after a successful horror-themed pop-up at The Dungeon, a New Orleans drinkery known for its dark French Quarter vibes. They launched it as a touring event in 2021, organizers said.
Three Star Bar, located at 521 E. Grayson St., was founded in 2021 by San Antonio bar guru Jeret Peña, who previously made a name for himself at Still Golden Social House and Esquire Tavern. Despite Peña's craft-cocktail pedigree, he envisioned the Government Hill spot as an approachable "dad bar" rather than a place to seek out fussy high-end tipples.
Los Angeles-based hospitality group Pouring With Heart, which also owns Idle Brewery at San Antonio's Make Ready Market, purchased Three Star Bar from Peña in fall of 2022.
