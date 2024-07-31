WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Halloween cocktail pop-up will take over San Antonio's Three Star Bar this fall

Black Lagoon, a pop-up concept launched by bar-industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage, will hit SA as part of a 35-city tour.

By on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 at 2:02 pm

click to enlarge A bartender keeps the libations flowing at past Black Lagoon pop-up. - Courtesy Photo / Black Lagoon
Courtesy Photo / Black Lagoon
A bartender keeps the libations flowing at past Black Lagoon pop-up.
A Halloween-themed cocktail pop-up "where mixology meets the macabre" will creep into the Alamo City this fall as part of a tour hitting 35 cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Black Lagoon, a concept launched by bar-industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage, will possess San Antonio's Three Star Bar from Oct. 11 through Oct. 31, bringing along Halloween-themed specialty cocktails, chills and plenty of creepy decor, according to organizers.

Hayes and Ramage conceived Black Lagoon after a successful horror-themed pop-up at The Dungeon, a New Orleans drinkery known for its dark French Quarter vibes. They launched it as a touring event in 2021, organizers said.

Three Star Bar, located at 521 E. Grayson St., was founded in 2021 by San Antonio bar guru Jeret Peña, who previously made a name for himself at Still Golden Social House and Esquire Tavern. Despite Peña's craft-cocktail pedigree, he envisioned the Government Hill spot as an approachable "dad bar" rather than a place to seek out fussy high-end tipples.

Los Angeles-based hospitality group Pouring With Heart, which also owns Idle Brewery at San Antonio's Make Ready Market, purchased Three Star Bar from Peña in fall of 2022.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

