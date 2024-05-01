Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Jim's diner on San Antonio's Broadway corridor taken over by Houston-based Adair Kitchen

The Houston-based comfort-food chain will make its San Antonio debut this fall.

By on Wed, May 1, 2024 at 1:09 pm

Houston-based Adair Kitchen will take over a recently closed Jim’s Restaurants location on Broadway. - Instagram / adair_kitchen
Instagram / adair_kitchen
Houston-based Adair Kitchen will take over a recently closed Jim’s Restaurants location on Broadway.
Houston-based family dining chain Adair Kitchen will make its San Antonio debut this fall, taking over a recently shuttered Jim’s Restaurants location on Broadway, the Express-News reports.

Last week, the owners of the two-restaurant chain purchased the former Jim's diner at 4108 Broadway for an undisclosed amount, President Nick Adair told the daily. After renovations, the 4,000-square-foot property at 4108 Broadway will reopen as the Alamo City's first Adair Kitchen.

“We love the building and love the midcentury design,” Adair told the Express-News. “It’s going to be updated and feel a little bit different, but I want to pay homage to that as much as possible.”

Adair Kitchen's existing restaurants serve breakfast, lunch and dinner with a focus on comfort food prepared with quality ingredients. The new Broadway location will cater to diners commuting to work, meeting with clients or visiting nearby attractions, the daily reports.

Renovation on the former Jim's is expected to begin this summer.

Adair and his wife Betsy plan to move to San Antonio to open the restaurant and may eventually expand more of their ownership group's concepts into the area, the Express-News reports. The family also operates Skeeters Mesquite Grill and Los Tios Mexican Restaurants in Houston, according to the Adair Kitchen website.

“We would love to continue having a bigger presence in San Antonio, but I think it’ll sort of unfold as it’s ready to,” Adair said. “We’re coming to be part of the community. … I’m just so excited.”

The Broadway Jim's closed in March after 53 years in business.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

May 1, 2024

