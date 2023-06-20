Longtime San Antonio lunch spot and bakery Twin Sisters closing permanently

Facebook / Twin Sisters Bakery & Cafe Alamo Heights mainstay Twin Sister Bakery & Cafe is known for its homestyle breakfast and lunch fare, often served with a hippy health-food twist.

Longtime Alamo Heights lunch and breakfast spot Twin Sisters Bakery & Cafe is permanently shutting down after more than 40 years in business.“We have some heartbreaking news … our last day of operation will be this coming Wednesday the 21st,” the eatery said in a Monday Facebook post. “Thank you for the support over the last 43 years.”Thereached out to Twin Sisters' management for more information but received no response by press time.Known as much for its signature sweet potato muffins and Caesar salads as for its eclectic serving staff, the cafe opened in 1981. It specialized in homestyle eats, often served up with a hippy health-food twist and locally sourced ingredients.The restaurant, located at 6322 N. New Braunfels Ave., near the McNay Art Museum, will be open Tuesday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 21, serving from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.