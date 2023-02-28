Longtime San Antonio sandwich shop Zito's Deli opens second location near Balcones Heights

Instagram / foodiemsming
Zito's Deli bakes its Italian flatbread onsite.
Locally owned sandwich fave Zito's Deli has opened a second shop, this one in the Balcones Heights area.
Zito's has been slinging meat-packed Italian sandos on Broadway since 1974, building a following for its house-baked bread and savory cured meats. Now, the family-owned business has expanded with the addition of a larger shop at 1554 Babcock Road.
Zito's alerted fans to the new store's Feb. 21 grand opening in a recent Facebook post
.
In 2018, the Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats
program featured the deli on its San Antonio episode
. Host Ali Khan dug into the shop’s most popular sub, the Serious Sandwich, which is loaded with salami, two types of ham, provolone, cheddar, chopped black olives and other veggies.
The Babcock Road Zito's is open 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
