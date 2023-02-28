Longtime San Antonio sandwich shop Zito's Deli opens second location near Balcones Heights

The new Babcock Road location is larger than the original, which opened in 1974.

By on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 11:51 am

Zito's Deli bakes its Italian flatbread onsite. - Instagram / foodiemsming
Instagram / foodiemsming
Zito's Deli bakes its Italian flatbread onsite.
Locally owned sandwich fave Zito's Deli has opened a second shop, this one in the Balcones Heights area.

Zito's has been slinging meat-packed Italian sandos on Broadway since 1974, building a following for its house-baked bread and savory cured meats. Now, the family-owned business has expanded with the addition of a larger shop at 1554 Babcock Road.

Zito's alerted fans to the new store's Feb. 21 grand opening in a recent Facebook post.

In 2018, the Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats program featured the deli on its San Antonio episode. Host Ali Khan dug into the shop’s most popular sub, the Serious Sandwich, which is loaded with salami, two types of ham, provolone, cheddar, chopped black olives and other veggies.

The Babcock Road Zito's is open 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

