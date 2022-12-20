Mexican Pizza Wars? Taco Bell is now testing two new variations of the double-decker snack

click to enlarge
Taco Bell is working on two new variations of its Mexican Pizza, including a Triple Crunch version.
Here's one for the shit-we-didn’t-think-we’d-see-on-our-2022-bingo-card file.
Fast food chain Taco Bell is working on two new variations of its Mexican Pizza, following the explosive hype around the reintroduction of the original menu item earlier this year. The company's new Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza and Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza are available in certain markets now — and everywhere on Thursday, Dec. 22.
News of Taco Bell's menu expansion comes just a week after San Antonio-based Taco Cabana announced the launch of a double-decker snack
that looks conspicuously like Taco Bell’s much ballyhooed bite.
Shots fired? We doubt it, but who doesn't love a little taco-centric chisme now and again?
For what it's worth, Taco Bell's new jalapeño-heavy variation includes nacho cheese sauce and jalapeño slices among the components of the original pizza: two tostadas layered with pizza sauce and beans or ground beef, then topped with cheese, tomatoes and more sauce.
The Triple Crunch variation is exactly what it sounds like, featuring three layers instead of the traditional two. More beans and beef fill that added layer, a press release states.
The Mexican Pizza was first introduced in 1985 but removed from menus in September 2020 amid pandemic-related streamlining. The chain reinstated the snack as a limited-time offer in May of this year, to much fanfare, and has since declared it will remain on the menu indefinitely.
Taco Bell's new pizza flavor combos will be available everywhere Thursday. Taco Cabana's take is available now.
