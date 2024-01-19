Mi Gente now open inside former San Antonio staple Martha's Mexican Restaurant space

Instagram / migentesa
Mi Gente has opened inside the space that formerly housed local favorite Martha's Mexican Restaurant.
New concept Mi Gente has opened inside the space that formerly housed Medical Center favorite Martha's Mexican Restaurant, and the kitchen is offering both new specialties and items from the previous menu, news site Axios reports
.
Restauranteur Javier Barron bought Martha's in November 2019, but closed it in May 2023
to make way for Mi Gente. The new eatery officially opened Jan. 12, according to social media posts.
“We're closing the chapter on the traditional Tex-Mex and bringing in something modernized," Barron told Axios. "I wanted to create a place where my people — mi gente
— can come, enjoy good food and a fun atmosphere."
The menu at Mi Gente, 5822 Babcock Road, still includes favorites from Martha's menu, such as carne guisada enchiladas. It also features new items with a puro
San Antonio flair, among them chicken-on-a-stick, crispy dogs and Hot Cheetos-topped enchiladas.
To deal with staffing issues, Barron redesigned the restaurant’s traditional sit-down format and now operates Mi Gente via a counter-service model, Axios reports. The restaurant has a full bar and serves frozen margaritas, naturally.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed