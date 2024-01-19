LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Mi Gente now open inside former San Antonio staple Martha's Mexican Restaurant space

Mi Gente offers its own menu, but it still serves up some of Martha’s beloved recipes.

By on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 at 10:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
Mi Gente has opened inside the space that formerly housed local favorite Martha's Mexican Restaurant. - Instagram / migentesa
Instagram / migentesa
Mi Gente has opened inside the space that formerly housed local favorite Martha's Mexican Restaurant.
New concept Mi Gente has opened inside the space that formerly housed Medical Center favorite Martha's Mexican Restaurant, and the kitchen is offering both new specialties and items from the previous menu, news site Axios reports.

Restauranteur Javier Barron bought Martha's in November 2019, but closed it in May 2023 to make way for Mi Gente. The new eatery officially opened Jan. 12, according to social media posts.

“We're closing the chapter on the traditional Tex-Mex and bringing in something modernized," Barron told Axios. "I wanted to create a place where my people — mi gente — can come, enjoy good food and a fun atmosphere."

The menu at Mi Gente, 5822 Babcock Road, still includes favorites from Martha's menu, such as carne guisada enchiladas. It also features new items with a puro San Antonio flair, among them chicken-on-a-stick, crispy dogs and Hot Cheetos-topped enchiladas.

To deal with staffing issues, Barron redesigned the restaurant’s traditional sit-down format and now operates Mi Gente via a counter-service model, Axios reports. The restaurant has a full bar and serves frozen margaritas, naturally.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Italian mainstay Fratello’s Restaurant & Deli closing down

By Nina Rangel

Fratello's Deli & Market is located at 2503 Broadway.

Despite a recent boom, San Antonio ranks as one of the worst U.S. cities for coffee

By Nina Rangel

Despite a boom in new openings, San Antonio lags other parts of the country in coffee shops.

Downtown San Antonio nightclub Paramour faces eviction lawsuit

By Sanford Nowlin

Rooftop bar Paramour is owned by San Antonio attorney Martin Phipps.

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão planning a second San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Fogo de Chão will open a second San Antonio location by 2025, company expansion plans show.

Also in Food & Drink

Taco Trio: In a city overrun by taquerias, these three stand out from the herd

By Ron Bechtol

Tacos al Carbón Cabrón isn’t just a funny name. It’s a place where you want to get your tacos “loaded.”

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us