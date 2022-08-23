Missouri-based Andy's Frozen Custard plans second San Antonio location in Stone Oak

The frozen-treat chain made its Alamo City debut in May, offering its custards, sundaes and concretes to sweet-toothed shoppers at far North Side retail complex The Rim.
Construction on the second local Andy's will begin in November at a 1,700-square-foot space at 23438 Wilderness Oak, according to an Aug. 19 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Completion is slated for next spring.
Andy’s dresses up its vanilla and chocolate frozen custard with brownies, shortcake and cookies, which it bakes onsite. The stores also offer seasonal concretes — or thick frozen custards mixed with other sweet treats — which feature an entire slice of apple or pumpkin pie blended in.
The company's existing San Antonio store is located at 17927 West Interstate 10.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.