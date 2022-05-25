Missouri-based Andy's Frozen Custard will open its first San Antonio location May 25

Andy's bakes its mix-ins onsite, including brownies, shortcake, cookies and pies.

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 1:07 pm

Missouri-based Andy's Frozen Custard will make its San Antonio debut May 25. - INSTAGRAM / ANDYS.SANANTONIO
Instagram / andys.sanantonio
Missouri-based Andy's Frozen Custard will make its San Antonio debut May 25.
Missouri-based Andy's Frozen Custard is making its San Antonio debut as the city already had a taste of sizzling summertime temps.

The chain's first Alamo City location opened Wednesday, May 25 in front of the Bass Pro Shop at The RIM shopping center. The new spot will offer concretes and sundaes made with vanilla and chocolate frozen custard. Concretes are thick frozen custards mixed with other sweet treats.

Andy's bakes its mix-ins onsite, including brownies, shortcake and cookies. The stores also offer seasonal concretes such as pumpkin and apple pie, which feature an entire slice of either pie.

The chain touts its custard as creamier than regular ice cream, explaining that it contains more butterfat and is churned slowly. The slow mixing keeps air from being added as the custard freezes, resulting in a rich, decadent concoction.

Andy's Frozen Custard is located at 17927 West Interstate 10. Its summertime hours — which will apply from Memorial Day to Labor Day — will be Sunday through Thursday 11a.m-11:30p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11a.m.-Midnight.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Johnny Hernandez: La Gloria, la Fruteria-Botanero, and Burgerteca La Gloria, Multiple Locations, La Fruteria, 1401 S Flores St., Ste. 102, (210) 251-3104 Burgerteca, 403 Bluestar #105, (210) 635-0016, chefjohnnyhernandez.com/restaurants The well-known San Antonio chef competed against celebrity chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network TV show, Beat Bobby Flay — the fourth chef hailing from the Alamo City to do so. Photo courtesy of Johnny Hernandez

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows

Food & Drink Slideshows

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Johnny Hernandez: La Gloria, la Fruteria-Botanero, and Burgerteca La Gloria, Multiple Locations, La Fruteria, 1401 S Flores St., Ste. 102, (210) 251-3104 Burgerteca, 403 Bluestar #105, (210) 635-0016, chefjohnnyhernandez.com/restaurants The well-known San Antonio chef competed against celebrity chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network TV show, Beat Bobby Flay — the fourth chef hailing from the Alamo City to do so. Photo courtesy of Johnny Hernandez

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows

Food & Drink Slideshows

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Johnny Hernandez: La Gloria, la Fruteria-Botanero, and Burgerteca La Gloria, Multiple Locations, La Fruteria, 1401 S Flores St., Ste. 102, (210) 251-3104 Burgerteca, 403 Bluestar #105, (210) 635-0016, chefjohnnyhernandez.com/restaurants The well-known San Antonio chef competed against celebrity chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network TV show, Beat Bobby Flay — the fourth chef hailing from the Alamo City to do so. Photo courtesy of Johnny Hernandez

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows

Trending

San Antonio chef Jason Dady will permanently close his Alamo BBQ Co. at end of month

By Nina Rangel

Alamo BBQ has operated from the same Grayson Street location since 2018.

Downtown's Elsewhere Garden Bar buys 6 acres in Northeast San Antonio for second location

By Nina Rangel

Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen has acquired six acres for a 2023 expansion.

New nightspot The Lucky Duck to open near downtown San Antonio May 24

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio iteration's of Austin nightlife concept The Lucky Duck will open to the public Tuesday

San Antonio’s Cherrity Bar hosting inaugural Sunset Series dinner celebrating Asian night markets

By Nina Rangel

Cherrity Bar chef and partner Ernie Bradley will host a variety of local chefs for the event.

Also in Food & Drink

Summer is already hitting, and these San Antonio-sourced mixed drinks can tame the heat

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta's Jungle Bird

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

By Ron Bechtol

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

San Antonio bars and restaurants sold $74.3 million in booze this March, more than in years

By Michael Karlis

Smoke BBQ + Skybar was one of the most popular spots to grab a drink in March 2022, selling $520,402 worth of booze.

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us