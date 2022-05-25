Missouri-based Andy's Frozen Custard will open its first San Antonio location May 25

Instagram / andys.sanantonio Missouri-based Andy's Frozen Custard will make its San Antonio debut May 25.

Missouri-based Andy's Frozen Custard is making its San Antonio debut as the city already had a taste of sizzling summertime temps.The chain's first Alamo City location opened Wednesday, May 25 in front of the Bass Pro Shop at The RIM shopping center. The new spot will offer concretes and sundaes made with vanilla and chocolate frozen custard. Concretes are thick frozen custards mixed with other sweet treats.Andy's bakes its mix-ins onsite, including brownies, shortcake and cookies. The stores also offer seasonal concretes such as pumpkin and apple pie, which feature an entire slice of either pie.The chain touts its custard as creamier than regular ice cream, explaining that it contains more butterfat and is churned slowly. The slow mixing keeps air from being added as the custard freezes, resulting in a rich, decadent concoction.Andy's Frozen Custard is located at 17927 West Interstate 10. Its summertime hours — which will apply from Memorial Day to Labor Day — will be Sunday through Thursday 11a.m-11:30p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11a.m.-Midnight.