LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

New Diez Flores bringing Latin cuisine, cocktails to former Bamboo space

Helmed by honchos from Folklores Coffee House and Cellar Mixology, the spot will offer cuisine from 10 Latin American countries.

By on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 at 11:20 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Diez Flores Bar will offer specialties from 10 Latin American countries. - Kody Melton
Kody Melton
Diez Flores Bar will offer specialties from 10 Latin American countries.
Diez Flores Bar, a new venue for Latin cuisine and cocktails, will open this Friday on the ground floor of the same Southtown apartment building that previously held relocated Chinese restaurant Bamboo.

click to enlarge Diez Flores Bar will open Friday, Dec. 15. - Kody Melton
Kody Melton
Diez Flores Bar will open Friday, Dec. 15.
Diez Flores is helmed by chef Tatu Herrera,  owner-operator of Folklores Coffee House, and cocktail pro Hector Vargas of Cellar Mixology. It will offer fare from 10 Latin American countries, according to details shared by its owners.

“We’re excited to bring a strong sense of Latin culture to the community of San Antonio,” co-owner Jerry Gonzalez said.

The eatery’s online menu features tapas, salads and sandwiches such as the Calle Ocho Cubano with roasted pork, sliced ham, dill pickles and swiss cheese on a baguette slathered with butter-garlic-lime spread.

The menu also features an extensive list of specialty cocktails from Vargas, including the Puerto Rico-inspired La Sirenita, made with Don Q Rum along with pineapple and passionfruit juices.

The 2800-square-foot eatery, located at 1010 S. Flores St., Suite 110, will offer grand-opening dinner service from 6-11 p.m. this Friday and Saturday. Saturday's festivities will include music from DJ Duo, Circle Selectors and Combo Cósmico.

Past its grand opening weekend, Diez Flores will be open 11 a.m.-midnight Wednesday through Sunday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Boerne's The Rill Eatery & Bar closing after 3 months of service

By Nina Rangel

The Rill Eatery & Bar opened this summer in the space formerly occupied by German restaurant Little Gretel.

San Antonio mainstay Garcia's serves one of 2023's best dishes, NY Times says

By Nina Rangel

Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 842 Fredericksburg Road.

San Antonio's Pearl complex gaining massive culinary market next spring

By Nina Rangel

Pullman Market will offer a grocery featuring Texas-based produce.

Cava and Cremant offer holiday-worthy bubbles at affordable price point

By Ron Bechtol

Cava and Cremant match up nicely to Champagne but without similar sticker shock.

Also in Food & Drink

In the Pocket: European Dumplings Cafe excels at its namesake dish — and more

By Ron Bechtol

The cafe's dumplings are tender and delicately spiced.

Dorćol Distilling’s Brandy Alexander Tour returns to San Antonio, expands to Austin for its ninth year

By Amber Esparza

Spots across down will serve their takes on the Brandy Alexander, using Dorćol's Kinsman Rakia.

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us