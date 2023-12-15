New Diez Flores bringing Latin cuisine, cocktails to former Bamboo space

click to enlarge
Diez Flores Bar will offer specialties from 10 Latin American countries.
Diez Flores Bar, a new venue for Latin cuisine and cocktails, will open this Friday on the ground floor of the same Southtown apartment building that previously held relocated Chinese restaurant Bamboo
Diez Flores Bar will open Friday, Dec. 15.
Diez Flores is helmed by chef Tatu Herrera, owner-operator of Folklores Coffee House, and cocktail pro Hector Vargas of Cellar Mixology. It will offer fare from 10 Latin American countries, according to details shared by its owners.
“We’re excited to bring a strong sense of Latin culture to the community of San Antonio,” co-owner Jerry Gonzalez said.
The eatery’s online menu
features tapas, salads and sandwiches such as the Calle Ocho Cubano with roasted pork, sliced ham, dill pickles and swiss cheese on a baguette slathered with butter-garlic-lime spread.
The menu also features an extensive list of specialty cocktails from Vargas, including the Puerto Rico-inspired La Sirenita, made with Don Q Rum along with pineapple and passionfruit juices.
The 2800-square-foot eatery, located at 1010 S. Flores St., Suite 110, will offer grand-opening dinner service from 6-11 p.m. this Friday and Saturday. Saturday's festivities will include music from DJ Duo, Circle Selectors and Combo Cósmico.
Past its grand opening weekend, Diez Flores will be open 11 a.m.-midnight Wednesday through Sunday.
