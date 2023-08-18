San Antonio's Bamboo Chinese restaurant relocates but stays south of downtown

Facebook / Bamboo Bamboo offers an extensive variety of noodle and rice options.

Southtown Chinese restaurant Bamboo has relocated, taking over the space formerly occupied by Jimmy’s Family Pizza. The move allows the eatery to remain in roughly the same south-of-down neighborhood.Bamboo last month shared news of a pending relocation via social media, and on Thursday revealed that its new location at 226 E. Fest St. is now open exclusively for delivery and takeout. The dining room will begin serving “very soon,” management noted.Bamboo originally opened on South Flores Street in 2018, serving elevated takes on familiar American Chinese dishes as well as banh mi sandwiches, sliders and an extensive variety of noodle and rice options.For the time being, the new location is open 4-10 p.m. for delivery and carryout. Bamboo fans can place their orders via phone or the restaurant’s Pandas Life mobile app.