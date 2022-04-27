New mezcal and tequila bar Mas Chingon has opened on San Antonio's South Side

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Mas Chingon Mas Chingon will feature a massive selection of mezcal and tequila.

Instagram / maschingon_bar Mas Chingon's Como La Flor cocktail

Swanky new nightspot Mas Chingon will hold its grand opening Thursday, May 5, slinging a massive selection of mezcal and tequila as well as margaritas of many persuasions.Located at 4904 S. Presa St., Mas Chingon occupies the space that previously hosted low-key dive Neal’s Ice Station. The building has received a moody makeover, and now sports bold colors, local art and neon lighting.The bar, now serving, focuses on an extensive selection of agave-based spirts, including the coveted tastes of Rey Campero Madrecuishe — made in Oaxaca, Mexico — and several Clase Azul expressions, all of which retail at more than $100 per bottle.If tequila makes your clothes fall off, don’t fret: the watering hole also offers other spirits and draft beer, as well as micheladas and bloody marys.According to Mas Chingon’s website, plans for onsite bites are also in the works.Mas Chingon is open Wednesday-Sunday 5 p.m.- 2 a.m. The grand opening will run 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and will include mariachis, tapas and drink specials.