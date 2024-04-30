Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

New San Antonio craft brewer taking over former Second Pitch Beer space

Silver Lining Brewing Co. will take over Second Pitch's former physical space on the city's Northeast side.

By on Tue, Apr 30, 2024 at 11:39 am

Second Pitch Beer Co. closed permanently March 9.
Instagram / secondpitchbeercompany
Second Pitch Beer Co. closed permanently March 9.
San Antonio craft-beer fans were shocked and saddened last month when award-winning Second Pitch Beer Co. abruptly announced its closure. Now, a new brewery is set to open in Second Pitch's former space.

Alamo City entrepreneur Carlos D. Valadez revealed on his social media channels that a new concept called Silver Lining Brewing Co. will begin producing suds in the Northeast San Antonio brewing facility.

"San Antonio, GET READY! I'm thrilled to announce the start of 'Silver Lining Brewing Co.,'" the April 26 post reads. "I was given the opportunity to acquire an award-winning local brewery company, which then lead to the ultimate idea and decision to restart, rebrand, and restructure to start a whole new brewery company." 
The post excited some who thought it meant the resurrection of Second Pitch. However, representatives from the defunct brewery said in now-deleted social media posts that they have no affiliation with the new business and that Second Pitch hasn't been bought out.

"We are in talks to potentially re-open Second Pitch with the same brewer, but it is still early in the process," co-owner Samantha Hansen told the Current. "We are not affiliated with any other breweries, and we have not been acquired or sold."

Hansen said Silver Lining is simply taking over Second Pitch's former physical space at 11935 Starcrest Drive, and that Silver Lining is not a "revamp" of the shuttered brewing business.

The Current made multiple attempts to contact Silver Lining for more details. However, officials with the business have not yet responded to inquiries.

April 17, 2024

