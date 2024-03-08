Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio's award-winning Second Pitch Beer to serve its last pint this Saturday

Last July, 'people stopped going out and spending money, and we just haven’t been able to recover,' co-owner Samantha Hansen said.

By on Fri, Mar 8, 2024 at 5:17 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Second Pitch Beer Co. will close permanently March 9. - Instagram / secondpitchbeercompany
Instagram / secondpitchbeercompany
Second Pitch Beer Co. will close permanently March 9.
San Antonio's nationally lauded Second Pitch Beer Co. will close permanently this Saturday, its owners citing months of lost revenue and other financial pressures as the reason.

“In July of last year, the bottom just fell out for bars and restaurants. People stopped going out and spending money, and we just haven’t been able to recover,” co-owner Samantha Hansen told the Current. “We’ve talked to so many other bar and restaurant owners that saw the same plummet in sales, and it’s just not sustainable for us anymore.”

The brewery's recent expansion into an adjacent space also ate up more time and money than anticipated, according to Hansen. What's more, it came as the business grappled with rising interest rates and higher prices for necessities such as aluminum and hops.

From the outside, Second Pitch, which Hansen helms with husband Jim, the head brewer, appeared to be one of San Antonio’s most successful new beer producers, having racked up national awards and a distribution deal with grocery giant H-E-B.

“I told Jim, he's created this incredibly successful brewery in all of the aspects except the one that matters most,” Hansen said. “Winning awards and selling beer in grocery stores and everything is all amazing, but the business just wasn't making money.”

Craft beer lovers across the Alamo City have shared their sadness on social media about losing the four-year-old favorite. Still, the Hansens are hopeful a beer-loving resident will purchase the brewery and keep its sudsy legacy alive.

“I would love for someone to buy the business and just let Jim take care of the brewing,” Hansen said. “So, I guess we'll just see what happens.”

Second Pitch’s Hometown Lager, Summer Lightning Ale and Meet in the Middle IPA will be available in area H-E-B stores, bars and restaurants while distributors' supplies last.

The brewery, located at 11935 Starcrest Drive, will continue to operate noon-10 p.m. through Saturday.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio coffee spot Olla Express launches GoFundMe for owner injured in crash

By Nina Rangel

Olla Express is asking for community support after its owner was injured in a car accident that also damaged its distinctive Combi bus.

Big Texas Fun Crawfish Boil returns to San Antonio for seventh year

By Nina Rangel

The seventh-annual Big Texas Fun Crawfish Festival kicks off this Friday.

San Antonio's The Jerk Shack to appear on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

By Nina Rangel

Chef-owner Nicola Blaque helms The Jerk Shack and Freight Fried Chicken.

Halftime Sports Tavern opening this week in San Antonio's Southtown area

By Nina Rangel

Halftime Sports Tavern will feature 15 TVs and a full bar.

Golden Meals Moroccan offers many flavors, excels when it sticks to its home turf

By Ron Bechtol

Golden Meals specializes in traditional Moroccan tagines along with a wide selection of Eastern-Mediterranean dishes.

San Antonio's icehouses have evolved, but they still fulfill a community need to gather

By Nina Rangel

Southtown's The Friendly Spot is one of San Antonio's most recognizable icehouses.

San Antonio Icehouse Week returns with giveaways, discounts and more

By Nina Rangel

Icehouse Week was created in 2022 by Jody Newman and Kent Oliver.

Gone Flat? San Antonio craft brewers adapting to survive inflation, changing trends

By Travis E. Poling

Natalia Montemayor at Longtab Brewing in Leon Valley serves up a beer. The brewery' owner said he’s heard tales of gloom and doom from other beermakers but continues to expand his operation.

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us