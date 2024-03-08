San Antonio's award-winning Second Pitch Beer to serve its last pint this Saturday

click to enlarge
Instagram / secondpitchbeercompany
Second Pitch Beer Co. will close permanently March 9.
San Antonio's nationally lauded Second Pitch Beer Co. will close permanently this Saturday, its owners citing months of lost revenue and other financial pressures as the reason.
“In July of last year, the bottom just fell out for bars and restaurants. People stopped going out and spending money, and we just haven’t been able to recover,” co-owner Samantha Hansen told the Current
. “We’ve talked to so many other bar and restaurant owners that saw the same plummet in sales, and it’s just not sustainable for us anymore.”
The brewery's recent expansion into an adjacent space
also ate up more time and money than anticipated, according to Hansen. What's more, it came as the business grappled with rising interest rates and higher prices for necessities such as aluminum and hops.
From the outside, Second Pitch, which Hansen helms with husband Jim, the head brewer, appeared to be one of San Antonio’s most successful new beer producers, having racked up national awards
and a distribution deal with grocery giant H-E-B
.
“I told Jim, he's created this incredibly successful brewery in all of the aspects except the one that matters most,” Hansen said. “Winning awards and selling beer in grocery stores and everything is all amazing, but the business just wasn't making money.”
Craft beer lovers across the Alamo City have shared their sadness on social media about losing the four-year-old favorite. Still, the Hansens are hopeful a beer-loving resident will purchase the brewery and keep its sudsy legacy alive.
“I would love for someone to buy the business and just let Jim take care of the brewing,” Hansen said. “So, I guess we'll just see what happens.”
Second Pitch’s Hometown Lager, Summer Lightning Ale and Meet in the Middle IPA will be available in area H-E-B stores, bars and restaurants while distributors' supplies last.
The brewery, located at 11935 Starcrest Drive, will continue to operate noon-10 p.m. through Saturday.
