Newest San Antonio Twin Peaks location to open in Live Oak Aug. 22

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Twin Peaks Twin Peaks will bring its sports bar vibes to San Antonio’s far northeast side Aug. 22.

Dallas-based “breastaurant” chain Twin Peaks will open its latest San Antonio location Aug. 22, busting open near the city’s only IKEA store.The new location — at 3050 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy. — will offer its sports bar vibes, flat screen TVs, fire pit and patio across more than 9,300 square feet.Known for its draft beer and bar food — and, ahem, other amenities — the chain was founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Each location serves up more than 30 beers on tap, as well as made-from-scratch fare.The Live Oak location will dole out sports bar favorites such as hand-smashed burgers and beer-battered chicken tenders, as well as a slew of new menu items such as sweet and smoky ribs served with three cheese mac and cheese and creamy coleslaw.Unique to this location, however, will be a bar menu that aims to offer something for those who prefer something a bit stronger than beer. The well-stocked bar will also offer rare bourbon, whiskey and tequila poured over a crystal-clear ice ball, as well as hand-crafted cocktails featuring local brands.The grand opening will be marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Live Oak Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.The new location will mark Twin Peaks’ 30th location in Texas and 93rd systemwide.