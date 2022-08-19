Newest San Antonio Twin Peaks location to open in Live Oak Aug. 22

The Live Oak store will be the fourth San Antonio Twin Peaks location.

By on Fri, Aug 19, 2022 at 11:25 am

click to enlarge Twin Peaks will bring its sports bar vibes to San Antonio’s far northeast side Aug. 22. - Courtesy Photo / Twin Peaks
Courtesy Photo / Twin Peaks
Twin Peaks will bring its sports bar vibes to San Antonio’s far northeast side Aug. 22.
Dallas-based “breastaurant” chain Twin Peaks will open its latest San Antonio location Aug. 22, busting open near the city’s only IKEA store.

The new location — at 3050 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy. — will offer its sports bar vibes, flat screen TVs, fire pit and patio across more than 9,300 square feet.

Known for its draft beer and bar food — and, ahem, other amenities — the chain was founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Each location serves up more than 30 beers on tap, as well as made-from-scratch fare.

The Live Oak location will dole out sports bar favorites such as hand-smashed burgers and beer-battered chicken tenders, as well as a slew of new menu items such as sweet and smoky ribs served with three cheese mac and cheese and creamy coleslaw.

Unique to this location, however, will be a bar menu that aims to offer something for those who prefer something a bit stronger than beer. The well-stocked bar will also offer rare bourbon, whiskey and tequila poured over a crystal-clear ice ball, as well as hand-crafted cocktails featuring local brands.

The grand opening will be marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Live Oak Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.

The new location will mark Twin Peaks’ 30th location in Texas and 93rd systemwide.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Press Coffee 4035 Broadway, presscoffee2go.com If you enjoy natural light and good coffee, Press Coffee offers both in a greenhouse-like A-frame space located just down the street from the Witte Museum. Photo via Instagram / presscoffee_sa

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

San Antonio's Mixtli showcases the cuisine of Mexico City in an elegant 10-course tasting menu

By Ron Bechtol

Mixtli has dubbed the current iteration of its menu "500 Years of Mexico City."

