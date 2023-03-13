Nicha's Comida Mexicana opens third location, this one near Churchill High School

Instagram / nichascomidamexicana
Nicha's Comida Mexicana's new Northside location offers ample patio space.
Nicha's Comida Mexicana has opened a new location near Churchill High School, giving the San Antonio mini-chain a total of three local restaurants.
Fans of the Tex-Mex staple were heartbroken last year when it shuttered its Northeast San Antonio location and the building was razed to make way for a Hawaiian Bros Island Grill location
. Now, fans need only travel a bit further for their enchilada fix.
Nicha's management shared details about the Churchill location, 12403 West Ave., via social media this weekend. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and features a large patio space.
In 2022, Nicha's replaced its original location
at 3119 Roosevelt Ave. near Mission San Jose with a new $4 million building featuring a patio, drive-thru and adjacent parking area. The third location is in Northwest San Antonio at 5059 Northwest Loop 410.
