Nicha's Comida Mexicana opens third location, this one near Churchill High School

The new location serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and features a large patio space.

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 5:48 pm

Nicha's Comida Mexicana's new Northside location offers ample patio space.
Instagram / nichascomidamexicana
Nicha's Comida Mexicana's new Northside location offers ample patio space.
Nicha's Comida Mexicana has opened a new location near Churchill High School, giving the San Antonio mini-chain a total of three local restaurants.

Fans of the Tex-Mex staple were heartbroken last year when it shuttered its Northeast San Antonio location and the building was razed to make way for a Hawaiian Bros Island Grill location. Now, fans need  only travel a bit further for their enchilada fix.

Nicha's management shared details about the Churchill location, 12403 West Ave., via social media this weekend. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and features a large patio space.

In 2022, Nicha's replaced its original location at 3119 Roosevelt Ave. near Mission San Jose with a new $4 million building featuring a patio, drive-thru and adjacent parking area. The third location is in Northwest San Antonio at 5059 Northwest Loop 410.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

