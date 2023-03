Nicha's Comida Mexicana opens third location, this one near Churchill High School

Instagram / nichascomidamexicana Nicha's Comida Mexicana's new Northside location offers ample patio space.

Nicha's Comida Mexicana has opened a new location near Churchill High School, giving the San Antonio mini-chain a total of three local restaurants.Fans of the Tex-Mex staple were heartbroken last year when it shuttered its Northeast San Antonio location and the building was razed to make way for a Hawaiian Bros Island Grill location . Now, fans need only travel a bit further for their enchilada fix.Nicha's management shared details about the Churchill location, 12403 West Ave., via social media this weekend. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and features a large patio space.In 2022, Nicha's replaced its original location at 3119 Roosevelt Ave. near Mission San Jose with a new $4 million building featuring a patio, drive-thru and adjacent parking area. The third location is in Northwest San Antonio at 5059 Northwest Loop 410.