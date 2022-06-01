Fast-casual chain Hawaiian Bros Island Grill will open its first San Antonio store this summer

Instagram / hawaiian_bros
The 2,500-square-foot eatery is being built at the former site of a Nicha's Comida Mexicana restaurant.
Fast-casual restaurant concept Hawaiian Bros Island Grill will say "aloha" to the San Antonio suburb of Live Oak this summer.
The Kansas City, Missouri-based chain will open its first Alamo City outlet at 7929 Pat Booker Road, inside a new 2,500-square-foot building on a plat that previously housed a Nicha's Comida Mexicana restaurant.
Hawaiian Bros offers island-style comfort food and plate lunches, a staple across the Aloha State. The plates typically consist of flavorful meats such as slow-roasted pulled pork served with traditional side dishes including rice and macaroni salad.
Hawaiian Bros' menu also includes teriyaki grilled chicken, slow-roasted Kalua pork and sweet-and-spicy grilled chicken. Its specialty sides include Spam musubi, in which the canned meat is glazed with teriyaki sauce and wrapped in seaweed with rice. Dole Soft Serve, a fruity, tropical spin on the frozen dessert, is also a signature of the chain.
Last summer, Hawaiian Bros owners Cameron and Tyler McNie unveiled an expansion into North Texas, including four locations across Dallas/Fort Worth, online lifestyle mag Paper City reports
. Since then, 15 Hawaiian Bros locations have popped up across the Lone Star State, the closest of which, until now, was in Austin.
The McNie brothers founded the chain in 2018 using Hawaiian recipes and cooking techniques they learned from native islanders.
TDLR records show construction on the Live Oak store will wrap up in July.
