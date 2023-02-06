San Antonians with feelings about their ex can send them a scorpion Valentine, courtesy of Topo Chico

Lovers feeling 'stung' this V Day can spend $7 to send their ex an ethically sourced scorpion, replete with heart-shaped packaging.

By on Mon, Feb 6, 2023 at 9:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Topo Chico Hard Seltzer revealed its Scorpion Valentine initiative Monday. - Courtesy Photo / Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
Courtesy Photo / Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer revealed its Scorpion Valentine initiative Monday.
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is the latest brand rolling out a Valentine’s Day marketing scheme that's all about getting back at a slippery ex.

The bubbly libation maker on Monday introduced its Scorpion Valentine initiative, which lets lovers feeling “stung” this V Day spend $7 to send their ex an ethically sourced, safe-to-eat scorpion, replete with heart-shaped packaging.

Since the passive-aggressive program is still a marketing scheme, Topo Chico dips the predatory arachnids in a strawberry guava coating inspired by the brand’s signature seltzer flavor, according to a news release.

Scorpion Valentines will be available from the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer website starting Feb. 10 at 7 a.m. Purchasers need only fill out a form with pertinent info, and the seltzer purveyor will handle the delivery.

Topo Chico is only the latest brand to participate in the recent ex-razzing trend.

Among others, the San Antonio Zoo’s now nationally popular Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser allows folks to name a cockroach after their most deserving ex before it’s fed to a predator. And, last week, San Antonio Pets Alive revealed its vengeance-fueled fundraiser, which offers to write your ex's name on a doggie doo bag ahead of Valentines Day.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio cannabis chef Edward Villarreal's long-awaited Mxicanna Cafe is now open

By Brandon Rodriguez

Chef Edward Villarreal brings hemp-infused bites to San Antonio's food scene

H-E-B, Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is located near USAA's Northwest San Antonio headquarters.

These San Antonio restaurants are offering Valentine’s Day deals for you and your boo

By Nina Rangel

Lovers can bundle up by the fire pits at Camp Outpost Co.

Chef-owner of San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's Ice House to appear on Food Network show

By Nina Rangel

Chef-owner of San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's Ice House to appear on Food Network show

Also in Food & Drink

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Carriqui brings changes to old Liberty Bar space — and to South Texas culinary favorites

By Ron Bechtol

Carriqui is housed in the relocated and remodeled building that served as Liberty Bar's original location.

High and Dry: Sober spirits are winning a permanent place on San Antonio bar menus

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dry January is an increasingly popular start-of-the-year reprieve from alcohol.

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us