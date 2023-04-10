San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen opening this Thursday

click to enlarge
New craft beer haven
Veteran-owned 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen is located inside Boerne's Main & Market development.
28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will open this Thursday in Boerne, serving up more than two dozen brews along with Texas-inspired eats, according to a social media post from its management.
The Veteran-owned spot, located inside Boerne's Main & Market development, 110 Market Ave., will begin serving its own proprietary beers on tap in May, owner Don Kretz told the Current.
. In the meantime, it will carry those of guest breweries.
This week, 28 Songs will be open for business Thursday through Saturday, while Kretz said he wants to expand into full hours the following week. It’s offering a limited menu of burgers, melts, grilled sandwiches, sharable plates, salads and desserts.
This week's opening hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday from and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.
