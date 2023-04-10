San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen opening this Thursday

The veteran-owned brewpub is located inside Boerne's Main & Market development.

By on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 at 4:23 pm

click to enlarge Veteran-owned 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen is located inside Boerne's Main & Market development. - Photo via Google Maps
Photo via Google Maps
Veteran-owned 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen is located inside Boerne's Main & Market development.
New craft beer haven 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will open this Thursday in Boerne, serving up more than two dozen brews along with Texas-inspired eats, according to a social media post from its management.

The Veteran-owned spot, located inside Boerne's Main & Market development, 110 Market Ave., will begin serving its own proprietary beers on tap in May, owner Don Kretz told the Current.. In the meantime, it will carry those of guest breweries.

This week, 28 Songs will be open for business Thursday through Saturday, while Kretz said he wants to expand into full hours the following week. It’s offering a limited menu of burgers, melts, grilled sandwiches, sharable plates, salads and desserts.

This week's opening hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday from and 11 a.m.-8 p.m.  Saturday.

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

