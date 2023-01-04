San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will start pouring craft beer this spring

Veteran-owned 28 Songs will take over a space at the new Main & Market development in Boerne.

By on Wed, Jan 4, 2023 at 10:54 am

28 Songs will takeover a space inside Main and Market at 110 Market Ave. in Boerne. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
28 Songs will takeover a space inside Main and Market at 110 Market Ave. in Boerne.
San Antonio-area craft beer lovers will soon have another tasting destination in the Texas Hill Country.

Veteran-owned 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen has claimed a space inside Boerne's new Main & Market development, 110 Market Ave. The brewpub will focus on crafte-on-site beers, including unique small-batch varieties, and casual, "Texas-inspired" eats, according to its website.

Construction on the brewery's 2,000-square-foot space at 110 Market Ave. will begin this week, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration.

28 Songs will offer an indoor space as well as an outdoor beer garden, according to its website. Its menu will include gourmet burgers and sandwiches, fresh salads, flatbread-style pizzas and desserts.

Managing partner Don Kretz confirmed via email that the brewpub will open later this spring. He hasn't yet responded to the Current's request for more information on its menu, beer styles and opening details.  We'll keep you updated.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Freetail’s South San Antonio location has opened its kitchen, becoming full-fledged brewpub

By Nina Rangel

Freetail Brewing Co.'s Southside brewpub.

Texas-based Tito's Vodka and DIY queen Martha Stewart unveil hilarious Dry January campaign

By Nina Rangel

Martha Stewart stars in Tito’s Handmade Vodka's DIY January campaign.

New nightclub Rio Azùl promises to bring Vegas-style party vibes to downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Rio Azùl will feature DJs spinning pop, dance and Latin music.

San Antonio's Black Laboratory Brewing expands, will offer wood-fired pizzas starting Wednesday

By Nina Rangel

Black Laboratory Brewing will open its kitchen expansion this week.

Also in Food & Drink

Industry insights, beverage education on the menu at inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit

By Nina Rangel

It'd be impossible not to spot similarities between the inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit and the San Antonio Cocktail Conference.

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us