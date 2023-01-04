San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will start pouring craft beer this spring

Screen Capture / Google Maps
28 Songs will takeover a space inside Main and Market at 110 Market Ave. in Boerne.
San Antonio-area craft beer lovers will soon have another tasting destination in the Texas Hill Country.
Veteran-owned 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen has claimed a space inside Boerne's new Main & Market development, 110 Market Ave. The brewpub will focus on crafte-on-site beers, including unique small-batch varieties, and casual, "Texas-inspired" eats, according to its website
Construction on the brewery's 2,000-square-foot space at 110 Market Ave. will begin this week, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration
28 Songs will offer an indoor space as well as an outdoor beer garden, according to its website. Its menu will include gourmet burgers and sandwiches, fresh salads, flatbread-style pizzas and desserts.
Managing partner Don Kretz confirmed via email that the brewpub will open later this spring. He hasn't yet responded to the Current
's request for more information on its menu, beer styles and opening details. We'll keep you updated.
