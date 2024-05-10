San Antonio-based H-E-B to spend $10 million remodeling Castle Hills store

click to enlarge
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Construction on the H-E-B store at 6000 West Ave. is slated to begin in August.
In March, San Antonio-based H-E-B announced plans for major renovations to Broadway's Central Market store
. Now, the grocery chain will pump $10 million into its store at the corner of West Avenue and Jackson Keller Road.
Construction on the nearly 80,000-square-foot supermarket at 6000 West Ave. in Castle Hills is slated to begin in August and wrap up in June of next year, according to a recent Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing
. Beyond those details, information in the document is sparse.
In a written statement to the Current
, H-E-B officials declined to say what it will change at the store but did confirm it would remain open during the remodel.
H-E-B currently operates more than 435 stores in Texas and Mexico.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed