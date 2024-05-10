SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio-based H-E-B to spend $10 million remodeling Castle Hills store

The plans come weeks after the grocery chain said it plans major upgrades to its Broadway Central Market store.

By on Fri, May 10, 2024 at 2:45 pm

click to enlarge Construction on the H-E-B store at 6000 West Ave. is slated to begin in August. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Construction on the H-E-B store at 6000 West Ave. is slated to begin in August.
In March, San Antonio-based H-E-B announced plans for major renovations to Broadway's Central Market store. Now, the grocery chain will pump $10 million into its store at the corner of West Avenue and Jackson Keller Road.

Construction on the nearly 80,000-square-foot supermarket at 6000 West Ave. in Castle Hills is slated to begin in August and wrap up in June of next year, according to a recent Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. Beyond those details, information in the document is sparse.

In a written statement to the Current, H-E-B officials declined to say what it will change at the store but did confirm it would remain open during the remodel.

H-E-B currently operates more than 435 stores in Texas and Mexico.

