Major renovations coming to San Antonio's Central Market store this spring

San Antonio's sole Central Market store will undergo extensive renovations starting this spring, according to officials with Alamo City-based grocer H-E-B, its parent company.
Slated to start this spring, the first phase of high-end food market's remodel will include new sidewalks, pedestrian paths and parking lot signage. The project will also include a dedicated produce loading dock on the upper level.
A second phase will involve repositioning some departments, expanding the cafe's seating area and adding energy efficient fixtures and equipment. Work on that phase will start shortly after the first wraps up and complete in mid-2026.
"For decades, at the corner of Broadway and Patterson, a special relationship has been built between our store, this community and our Partners,” Central Market Division President Stephen Butt said in a written statement. “With a commitment to strengthen that bond well into the future, we are announcing plans for a significant re-investment in Broadway Central Market.”
Broadway's Central Market building, 4821 Broadway, first opened as an H-E-B store in 1951. It was rebranded as a Central Market in 1999, the second unit in the grocer's high-end concept.
H-E-B currently operates more than 430 stores in Texas and Mexico.
