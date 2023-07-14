Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio-based Pizza Patrón plans massive expansion

The chain plans to open 160 new outposts over the next five years in Texas and Arizona.

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 4:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Locally-based Pizza Patrón is planning a massive expansion. - Instagram / pizzapatron
Instagram / pizzapatron
Locally-based Pizza Patrón is planning a massive expansion.
Locally-based Pizza Patrón is planning a massive expansion that will include 160 new stores over the next five years, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

The Latin-inspired pizza chain has hired its first chief operating officer ahead of the expansion, which will include new locations in San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Laredo, the Rio Grande Valley and Arizona.

The new COO, Guy Carney, left Mediterranean fast casual chain Cava last month, and is now tasked with streamlining training and operations at the restaurant level, the SABJ reports. Carney told the Biz Journal that Pizza Patrón will have to implement faster ways to develop talent from within to keep up with the rapid projected growth.

“To grow quickly, we have to have better systems to grow our team members fast and to get them into those leadership roles,” Carney told the Biz Journal. “You have to have something that you can replicate and it has to be easily digestible. The team members have to understand it and you have to approach all of the different learning styles that people have.”

In the coming months, Carney told the SABJ that he plans to visit each of the 47 corporate-owned Pizza Patrón locations before making the trek out to the 35 franchise stores. The 160 new outposts are planned for markets in which the chain already has a presence, including several Texas and Arizona metros.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chispa haven El Mirasol to open new San Antonio-area location

By Nina Rangel

A rendering of El Mirasol's upcoming Boerne location.

North Carolina-based fried chicken chain Bojangles will open its first San Antonio store July 24

By Nina Rangel

Bojangles will open its first Alamo City location on July 24.

San Antonio food trailer Krazy Katsu to open brick-and-mortar location in Medical Center

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio food trailer Krazy Katsu to open brick-and-mortar location in Medical Center

Mega-sized convenience store chain Buc-ee’s to break ground in Boerne this fall

By Nina Rangel

A Buc-ee's is coming to the Hill Country town of Boerne.

Also in Food & Drink

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us