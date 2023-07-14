San Antonio-based Pizza Patrón plans massive expansion

Instagram / pizzapatron
Locally-based Pizza Patrón is planning a massive expansion that will include 160 new stores over the next five years, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
The Latin-inspired pizza chain has hired its first chief operating officer ahead of the expansion, which will include new locations in San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Laredo, the Rio Grande Valley and Arizona.
The new COO, Guy Carney, left Mediterranean fast casual chain Cava last month, and is now tasked with streamlining training and operations at the restaurant level, the SABJ
reports. Carney told the Biz Journal that Pizza Patrón will have to implement faster ways to develop talent from within to keep up with the rapid projected growth.
“To grow quickly, we have to have better systems to grow our team members fast and to get them into those leadership roles,” Carney told the Biz Journal. “You have to have something that you can replicate and it has to be easily digestible. The team members have to understand it and you have to approach all of the different learning styles that people have.”
In the coming months, Carney told the SABJ
that he plans to visit each of the 47 corporate-owned Pizza Patrón locations before making the trek out to the 35 franchise stores. The 160 new outposts are planned for markets in which the chain already has a presence, including several Texas and Arizona metros.
