San Antonio-based Taco Cabana gets in on the Hatch chile craze with new menu items

Photo Courtesy Taco Cabana
Locally-based Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana will next week debut spicy new menu items packed with Hatch chile heat for the first time in TC history.
Taco Cabana will launch new Hatch Chile Smoked Pulled Pork menu options August 17, including taco, street taco, breakfast bowl and burrito options. Some meal options include a side order of new Hatch Chile Ranch and tortilla chips.
The taco conglomerate’s Hatch options aren’t limited to eats. The chain will also debut a frozen margarita with a Hatch chile kick for $4. The spicy tequila-loaded tipple will be this season’s rotating flavor offered alongside Taco Cabana’s recently- announced lineup of 12 permanent margarita options
Taco Cabana’s limited-time Hatch chile menu options can be ordered in-restaurant or online for front counter, curbside pick-up and drive-thru.
