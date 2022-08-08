San Antonio-based Taco Cabana gets in on the Hatch chile craze with new menu items

The new menu items include a frozen margarita with a Hatch chile kick.

By on Mon, Aug 8, 2022 at 11:03 am

click to enlarge Locally-based Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana will next week debut spicy new menu items packed with Hatch Chile heat. - Photo Courtesy Taco Cabana
Photo Courtesy Taco Cabana
Locally-based Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana will next week debut spicy new menu items packed with Hatch Chile heat.
Locally-based Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana will next week debut spicy new menu items packed with Hatch chile heat for the first time in TC history.

Taco Cabana will launch new Hatch Chile Smoked Pulled Pork menu options August 17, including taco, street taco, breakfast bowl and burrito options. Some meal options include a side order of new Hatch Chile Ranch and tortilla chips.

The taco conglomerate’s Hatch options aren’t limited to eats. The chain will also debut a frozen margarita with a Hatch chile kick for $4. The spicy tequila-loaded tipple will be this season’s rotating flavor offered alongside Taco Cabana’s recently- announced lineup of 12 permanent margarita options.  

Taco Cabana’s limited-time Hatch chile menu options can be ordered in-restaurant or online for front counter, curbside pick-up and drive-thru.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Trending

CommonWealth Coffeehouse closes Hemisfair location for remodeling Aug. 8-12

By Nina Rangel

CommonWealth Coffeehouse will close its Hemisfair location from August 8-12.

San Antonio Spurs want to feature food from local, minority-owned restaurants at AT&T Center games

By Sanford Nowlin and Tommy Escobar

Last year, the Spurs selected Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen, Tony G’s Soul Food, The Lord’s Kitchen and BallHoggs BBQ to participate in the program.

Krazy Katsu, Chamoy Challenge: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Krazy Katsu's sandwiches feature herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken breast.

Southtown San Antonio to gain another local coffee spot in Tumbleweed Coffee

By Nina Rangel

Tumbleweed Coffee will open soon in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood.

Also in Food & Drink

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food & Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

By Ron Bechtol

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food &amp; Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us