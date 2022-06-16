San Antonio-based Whataburger continues expansion with three new Missouri locations

Photo Courtesy Whataburger Whataburger is expanding to Southwest Missouri this year.

As part of its rapid expansion, Texas drive-thru institution Whataburger has unveiled plans for three new Missouri locations.The San Antonio-based chain said the new stores will employ a total workforce of 660 in the communities of Republic, Ozark and Springfield. The outlets will open before the end of the year.Whataburger employs about 50,000 people across its 890 locations, according to the company's website. While its origins are in South Texas, the chain now spans 14 states, from Arizona to Florida.San Antonio is home to 58 Whataburgers.