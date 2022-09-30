San Antonio chef behind Playland Pizza launching new restaurant and bodega concept

click to enlarge Instagram / goodmanbowersgroup Chef Stefan Bowers will open his first solo venture early next year.

San Antonio chef Stefan Bowers of downtown's recently closed Playland Pizza is launching a new solo venture called City-State, a bar-bodega-restaurant hybrid set to open at the 1221 Broadway Lofts.The chef, known most recently for Playland's irreverent approach to artisan pizza, shared plans for City-State on social media Thursday, describing the spot as "scrappy" rather than "fancy."Slated to open early next year, the concept will be a bar-centric neighborhood eatery with booth seating and an onsite market, he added.This spring, Bowers left his post as executive chef of the Goodman & Bowers Restaurant Group — which had operated elevated dining spots including Italian restaurant Battalion and Haunt at the St. Anthony Hotel — to relaunch and helm Playland.Shortly after that transition, however, the chef said he was “asked to consider moving” from the space at 400 E. Houston St. In June, the former pizzeria became San Antonio’s first Voodoo Doughnut location.Thereached out to Bowers for more details on City-State’s menu, bodega products and opening date. He was unavailable at press time.