San Antonio chef Jason Dady launches Boerne branch of Tre Trattoria brand

Pizza is the focus of this new Dady restaurant located on Boerne's Main Street across from the plaza.

By on Fri, Apr 5, 2024 at 5:24 pm

Tre Pizzeria is now open in Boerne.
Facebook / Jason Dady
Tre Pizzeria is now open in Boerne.
High-profile San Antonio chef Jason Dady has launched a Boerne branch of his longtime Italian concept Tre Trattoria, he revealed in a Friday Facebook post.

Dady's Tre Pizzeria is serving up cast-iron flatbread pizzas along with pastas, pulled mozzarella, spritzes and frozen Italian margaritas in a soft opening capacity this weekend. The eatery will make its full debut  Thursday, April 11, he noted.

The menu included in Dady's post notes salads, antipasti and pastas, as well as specialty cocktails, beer and wine.

Dady didn't share the physical address for the new fast casual, counter service version of his Tre Trattoria brand, but did note that it's "on [Boerne's] Main Street right across from the plaza."

The Current reached out to Dady's press team for more details. We'll keep you updated if they share more details.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

April 3, 2024

