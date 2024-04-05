San Antonio chef Jason Dady launches Boerne branch of Tre Trattoria brand

Facebook / Jason Dady
Tre Pizzeria is now open in Boerne.
High-profile San Antonio chef Jason Dady has launched a Boerne branch of his longtime Italian concept Tre Trattoria, he revealed in a Friday Facebook post.
Dady's Tre Pizzeria is serving up cast-iron flatbread pizzas along with pastas, pulled mozzarella, spritzes and frozen Italian margaritas in a soft opening capacity this weekend. The eatery will make its full debut Thursday, April 11, he noted.
The menu included in Dady's post notes salads, antipasti and pastas, as well as specialty cocktails, beer and wine.
Dady didn't share the physical address for the new fast casual, counter service version of his Tre Trattoria brand, but did note that it's "on [Boerne's] Main Street right across from the plaza."
The Current
reached out to Dady's press team for more details. We'll keep you updated if they share more details.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed