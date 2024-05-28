SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio chef Jason Dady's new restaurant at Spurs' La Cantera campus debuts Wednesday

Roca & Martillo will pair American flavors and Tuscan influences.

By on Tue, May 28, 2024 at 2:56 pm

Roca & Martillo will combine American and Tuscan elements.
Courtesy Photo / Roca & Martillo
Roca & Martillo will combine American and Tuscan elements.
Prolific San Antonio chef Jason Dady will open his latest concept Wednesday, a Tuscan-inspired restaurant called Roca & Martilla at the Spurs' La Cantera campus, according to officials with the NBA franchise.

The eatery at The Rock at La Cantera will feature modern American flavors and Tuscan influences, officials said. Bourbon honey-glazed Texas bobwhite quail, smoked-brisket lasagna and Tuscan marinated steaks will be among the menu options.

The restaurant will make its own pasta and a variety of wood-fired flatbreads. It also will feature a full bar and a diverse wine list with by-the-glass and bottle options.
Dady's restaurant will make its own pasta and a variety of wood-fired flatbreads.
Courtesy Photo / Roca & Martillo
Dady's restaurant will make its own pasta and a variety of wood-fired flatbreads.
Roca & Martillo will be open for lunch and dinner starting Wednesday, May 29. Brunch service is expected to launch sometime in June. The restaurant will feature both indoor and outdoor seating, officials said.

In addition to the new dining spot, The Rock at La Cantera hosts the Spurs’ new state-of-the-art practice facility, which opened last summer.

Known nationally for stints on TV shows such as Food Network’s Iron Chef Gauntlet and Beat Bobby Flay, Dady operates San Antonio restaurants Jardin, Range, Tre Trattoria and Two Bros BBQ Market along with a catering service. His Alamo City culinary career spans more than two decades.

Roca & Martillo will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It's located at 1 Spurs Way.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

May 1, 2024

