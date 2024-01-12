EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

San Antonio chef Nicola Blaque's Freight Fried Chicken concept opening Saturday

Blaque is the chef behind nationally lauded The Jerk Shack, and her new concept will serve from the Pearl's food hall.

By on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 2:10 pm

click to enlarge Freight Fried Chicken will serve fried chicken tenders and sandwiches along with a variety of sides. - A.J. Creative for Freight Fried Chicken
A.J. Creative for Freight Fried Chicken
Freight Fried Chicken will serve fried chicken tenders and sandwiches along with a variety of sides.
The newest concept from San Antonio chef Nicola Blaque of The Jerk Shack fame will open this Saturday inside the Pearl Bottling Department food hall.

Blaque's Freight Fried Chicken draws inspiration from Black women known as Waiter Carriers who sold food to rail passengers traveling through Gordonsville, Virginia, in the years following the Civil War, Pearl officials said.

Blaque fries her chicken in a dry batter similar to the one used by the Waiter Carriers. In addition to bone-in bird, guests can expect to see tenders and a sandwich on the menu, along with sides including seasoned fries and macaroni and cheese, Peal officials also said.
click to enlarge Freight Fried Chicken is the latest concept from San Antonio chef Nicola Blaque. - A.J. Creative for Freight Fried Chicken
A.J. Creative for Freight Fried Chicken
Freight Fried Chicken is the latest concept from San Antonio chef Nicola Blaque.
Blaque's nationally lauded The Jerk Shack is known for both its fried and jerk chicken along with braised oxtail and other Jamaica-inspired eats. Freight replaces Mi Roti, a concept she opened in the Bottling Department, in 2020.

Past Saturday’s grand opening, Freight Fried Chicken serve 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Bottling Department is located at 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 6.

