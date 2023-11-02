San Antonio chefs behind Mixtli to open coffee, gluten-free pastry spot in Olmos Park

The spot will serve espresso-based drinks, pastries, salads, ancient grain bowls and sandwiches.

Thu, Nov 2, 2023

Greenhouse will serve espresso-based drinks prepared via a fancy AF Italian-made La Marzocco machine. - Instagram / greenhouseolmospark
Greenhouse will serve espresso-based drinks prepared via a fancy AF Italian-made La Marzocco machine.
The nationally lauded chefs behind Mixtli Progressive Mexican are shooting to open a stylish new coffee spot called Greenhouse in Olmos Park by year's end.

Mixtli co-owners Rico Torres and Diego Galicia confirmed that they have taken their chef de cuisine Alexana Cabrera on as a partner in the new venture. The business is taking over the space at 223 E. Hildebrand Ave., Suite 101B, that previously housed a short-lived Chick'n Cone eatery

Greenhouse will join Bexar Kolache Co. and Volare Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria in the shopping complex. The shop will brew up espresso-based drinks using a fancy AF Italian-made La Marzocco machine, and it also will offer pastries, salads, ancient grain bowls and sandwiches, Torres said.

Mixtli's executive pastry chef Shelby Mitchell is designing a menu for Greenhouse that will feature breads prepared with whole grains as well as items made with wheat- and gluten-free flour.

Greenhouse is the latest expansion move from Torres and Galicia, who earlier this year opened The Cellar, a specialty wine and food store adjacent Mixtli's Southtown dining room. The Cellar offers prepared foods, coffee, groceries, cookbooks and more than 1,200 wines, all curated by Mixtli sommelier Hailey Pruitt.

Torres said the team is shooting to launch the coffee shop by December.

