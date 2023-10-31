San Antonio Chick-fil-A locations to giving away nuggets Nov. 1-8 — with a catch

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A will give away free eight-count nugget entrées Nov. 1-8.
Chick-fil-A is once again
using free food to entice people to download its online app.
San Antonio-area Chick-fil-A stores will dole out free eight-count nugget entrées Nov. 1-8 to folks who use the company's app, according to officials with the Georgia-based chain. The offer is good at nearly two dozen area locations.
Naturally, there are restrictions.
The free offer is limited to one nugget entree per person, and only while supplies last, according to the company. Anyone who creates or logs in to their Chick-fil-A account via the app or online will automatically receive the offer via their "Rewards" tab, which can then be redeemed during checkout.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed