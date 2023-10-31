San Antonio Chick-fil-A locations to giving away nuggets Nov. 1-8 — with a catch

The offer requires customers to have the Chick-fil-A app, and it's just like a similar enticement the company offered a year ago.

By on Tue, Oct 31, 2023 at 4:44 pm

click to enlarge Chick-fil-A will give away free eight-count nugget entrées Nov. 1-8. - Courtesy Photo / Chick-fil-A
Courtesy Photo / Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A will give away free eight-count nugget entrées Nov. 1-8.
Chick-fil-A is once again using free food to entice people to download its online app.

San Antonio-area Chick-fil-A stores will dole out free eight-count nugget entrées Nov. 1-8 to folks who use the company's app, according to officials with the Georgia-based chain. The offer is good at nearly two dozen area locations.

Naturally, there are restrictions.

The free offer is limited to one nugget entree per person, and only while supplies last, according to the company. Anyone who creates or logs in to their Chick-fil-A account via the app or online will automatically receive the offer via their "Rewards" tab, which can then be redeemed during checkout.

