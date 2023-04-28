San Antonio comfort food spot Bobbie’s Cafe plans bakery, coffee shop on South Side

Instagram / bobbiescafe
Birdie's will serve craft coffees, teas and specialty bakery items.
The owners of local comfort food staple Bobbie’s Cafe will expand their mini-empire with a bakery and coffee shop on San Antonio’s South Side, MySA reports
.
Married duo Greg and Ana Ferris — who also own Bobbie’s Cafe — told the news site they hope to open Birdie’s Bake Shop, Coffee House & Eatery this summer. Birdie's will serve craft coffees, teas and specialty bakery items from the space next door to Bobbie’s at 6722 S. Flores St.
Bobbie’s has been around for more than 50 years, doling out hearty dishes like biscuits and gravy and chicken fried steak, as well as a variety of pies. The Ferris’ told MySA that their new bakery will offer its own selection of sweet treats.
