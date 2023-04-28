Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio comfort food spot Bobbie’s Cafe plans bakery, coffee shop on South Side

Birdie's Bake Shop, Coffee House & Eatery will serve craft coffees, teas and specialty bakery items.

By on Fri, Apr 28, 2023 at 3:08 pm

Birdie's will serve craft coffees, teas and specialty bakery items. - Instagram / bobbiescafe
Instagram / bobbiescafe
The owners of local comfort food staple Bobbie’s Cafe will expand their mini-empire with a bakery and coffee shop on San Antonio’s South Side, MySA reports.

Married duo Greg and Ana Ferris — who also own Bobbie’s Cafe — told the news site they hope to open Birdie’s Bake Shop, Coffee House & Eatery this summer. Birdie's will serve craft coffees, teas and specialty bakery items from the space next door to Bobbie’s at 6722 S. Flores St.

Bobbie’s has been around for more than 50 years, doling out hearty dishes like biscuits and gravy and chicken fried steak, as well as a variety of pies. The Ferris’ told MySA that their new bakery will offer its own selection of sweet treats. 

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

