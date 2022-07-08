San Antonio favorite Cerroni's Purple Garlic permanently closing Austin Highway location

Facebook / Cerroni's Purple Garlic - San Antonio
Cerroni's Purple Garlic will this month close its Austin Highway location for good.
Neighborhood Italian spot Cerroni's Purple Garlic plans to permanently shutter its Austin Highway location, citing a lack of staff, MySA reports
.
Known for affordably priced pizzas, house-baked breads and lasagna, Purple Garlic’s 1017 Austin Highway outpost has served central San Antonio since 2010. While the longtime eatery will close July 27, fans still will be able to snag Cerroni's eats at its 15909 San Pedro Ave. location, according to the news site.
Cerroni's Purple Garlic originally opened on Nacogdoches Road in the 1990s and moved several times since before settling on the Austin Highway spot, which includes an outdoor patio and kid-friendly sandbox. Its San Pedro location opened in January of 2020, MySA reports.
Those looking to get their hands on one last bowl of homemade Italian wedding soup at the Austin Highway Cerroni's Purple Garlic can do so Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.