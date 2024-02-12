San Antonio favorite The Purple Garlic hints at upcoming second location

Facebook / Purple Garlic Italian Cafe
The Purple Garlic Italian Cafe is located at 15909 San Pedro Ave.
Longtime San Antonio favorite The Purple Garlic Italian Cafe may be eyeing a second location, this one near the North Side's Phil Hardberger Park.
In a Feb. 5 Facebook post, the restaurant's owners asked fans for their opinion on opening a potential satellite at 14415 Blanco Road, #105, and even posted a photo of the space. “Mmm. Does this address do anything for ya[?]” the post reads. “Looks like we may be moving forward with a new location just inside Bitters on Blanco.”
Followers suggested alternate locations all across the San Antonio area, from Stone Oak to Schertz to Spring Branch. In replies, the business' owners confirmed that they're eyeing an expansion and don't plan to move from their current Hollywood Park location.
Known for affordably priced pizzas, house-baked breads and lasagna, The Purple Garlic's original restaurant opened on Nacogdoches Road in the 1990s and moved several times before settling in an Austin Highway location. That spot closed in July 2022
, citing a lack of staff.
Another location
at 15909 San Pedro Ave Suite 115 in the Galleria Oaks shopping complex, launched in January 2020 and remains open.
The Current
reached out to The Purple Garlic for more details on its expansion plans, but got no response by press time.
