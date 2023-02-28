San Antonio gourmet hot dog spot The Dogfather quietly opens second location

Instagram / thedogfather2sa
The Dogfather's Birria Dog is topped with beef birria, melted mozzarella, diced onion and cilantro.
Fans of The Dogfather's gourmet hot dogs now have a second location in Northwest San Antonio to get their wiener fix.
In a move that flew under most local foodies' radar, the locally owned restaurant quietly opened The Dogfather II, 13032 Nacogdoches Road, Suite 201, late last year.
Like the original eatery — located at 6211 San Pedro Ave. — the Northeast outpost serves up all-beef dogs and burgers loaded with gourmet ingredients, ranging from arugula and house-pickled kraut to chimichurri sauce and fried jalapeños.
The Dogfather's Pop it Like it's Hot features a combo of bacon, cream cheese, queso and fried jalapeños, which can be ordered on a hot dog or a burger.
The Dogfather II is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
