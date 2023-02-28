San Antonio gourmet hot dog spot The Dogfather quietly opens second location

Like its predecessor, the new Northeast SA location serves up all beef hot dogs and burgers loaded with gourmet ingredients.

By on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 2:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
The Dogfather's Birria Dog is topped with beef birria, melted mozzarella, diced onion and cilantro. - Instagram / thedogfather2sa
Instagram / thedogfather2sa
The Dogfather's Birria Dog is topped with beef birria, melted mozzarella, diced onion and cilantro.
Fans of The Dogfather's gourmet hot dogs now have a second location in Northwest San Antonio to get their wiener fix.

In a move that flew under most local foodies' radar, the locally owned restaurant quietly opened The Dogfather II, 13032 Nacogdoches Road, Suite 201, late last year.

Like the original eatery — located at 6211 San Pedro Ave. — the Northeast outpost serves up all-beef dogs and burgers loaded with gourmet ingredients, ranging from arugula and house-pickled kraut to chimichurri sauce and fried jalapeños.

The Dogfather's Pop it Like it's Hot features a combo of bacon, cream cheese, queso and fried jalapeños, which can be ordered on a hot dog or a burger.

The Dogfather II is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Tu Asador now serving breakfast Tuesday through Sunday

By Nina Rangel

Monterrey, Mexico-inspired Tu Asador is now serving breakfast.

San Antonio mainstay Mi Tierra installs memorial altars for ‘Red' McCombs, Jesse Treviño

By Nina Rangel

An altar memorializing artist Jesse Treviño has been erected in Mi Tierra's main lobby.

Longtime San Antonio sandwich shop Zito's Deli opens second location near Balcones Heights

By Nina Rangel

Zito's Deli bakes its Italian flatbread onsite.

San Antonio's Tripoli's Mediterranean Grill closing Lackland shop, relocating west

By Nina Rangel

Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill and Coffee Shop offers up Mediterranean staples such as shawarma and falafel.

Also in Food & Drink

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us