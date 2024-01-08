San Antonio nightclub El Ojo permanently closing next month

click to enlarge
Screen Capture / Google Maps
El Ojo is located at 3000 N. St. Mary's St.
After nearly six years of shenanigans on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip, nightlife mainstay El Ojo will close permanently Feb. 10.
The nightclub took to social media Friday to share the news, thanking its “incredible staff, DJ’s, bands, vendors, and everyone who danced the night away under our roof.” The club didn't share details about the reason for the closure.
Danny Delgado and Co. — of Hi-Tones, Faust, Phantom Room, Lowcountry, Squeezebox and Buho — opened El Ojo in the summer of 2018
, and the club became known for spinning obscure punk, '80s goth and industrial music. It also became known for its epic parties and sprawling layout, conducive to getting your groove on.
Until its closure on Feb. 10, El Ojo, 3000 N. St. Mary's St., is open 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. It is a 21-and-up bar.
