San Antonio Pig Liquors closing landmark Southtown shop

After more than 20 years serving the south-of-downtown area, owner Anet Alaniz is ready to retire.

By on Tue, Jan 9, 2024 at 11:14 am

Pig Liquors will close permanently Jan. 27. - Facebook / Pig Liquors
Southtown staple Pig Liquors, a homespun shop known for its cozy atmosphere and emphasis on specialty spirits, will close around month's end.

The retailer shared the news last week on social media, urging fans to swing by for discounts on its remaining stock. In subsequent posts, owner-operator Anet Alaniz said she's closing the shop to retire.

"It's time for me to fly. Pig Liquors is closing this pig pen January 27, 2024,” the post read. “EVERYTHING... EVERYTHING... EVERYTHING must GOOOOOOOINK!”
Pig Liquors was in business more than 20 years, first in a building off South St. Mary’s Street, where it operated 2003 to 2017, then at its current location at 519 S. Presa St., according to the San Antonio Report.

