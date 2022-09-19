San Antonio restaurant Pharm Table taps celebrated sommelier for new wine program

Scott Ota formerly helmed nationally lauded High Street Wine Co. at the Pearl and has been recognized by publications including Food & Wine.

By on Mon, Sep 19, 2022 at 12:17 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio’s nationally-recognized plant-forward restaurant Pharm Table. - Instagram / mpm_photo
Instagram / mpm_photo
San Antonio’s nationally-recognized plant-forward restaurant Pharm Table.

San Antonio’s nationally recognized Pharm Table has retained Scott Ota — one of the city’s most-celebrated sommeliers — to run its new wine program.

As resident sommelier, Ota brings nearly two decades' expertise to the plant-forward Southtown restaurant, according to its owners. He formerly helmed lauded High Street Wine Co. at the Pearl. What's more, he's been recognized by Wine & Spirits Magazine as one of America’s Best New Sommeliers and by Food & Wine Magazine as one of its 2018 Tastemakers to Revolutionize the Business.

In his new role, Ota has compiled a new grower-focused wine list for Pharm Table with many sustainable, biodynamic and organic options. He's also charged with sourcing from producers who align with the restaurant’s ethos of strong, sustainable and regenerative farming practices.

“When choosing wines, I look at everything — the history, the terroir, the producers, the guests … much like [Pharm Table chef Elizabeth Johnson] looks at the entire picture when planning her menu,” Ota said in a statement. “We want to create an all-around great dining experience.”

Johnson’s Ayurvedic, plant-forward approach to anti-inflammatory cooking emphasizes eating for one's body type. Her approach has been featured on 60 Minutes and PBS's Samantha Brown’s Places to Love. This year, the chef also earned a spot in an esteemed James Beard Foundation dinner series.

To encourage food and wine pairings, many of Ota’s hand-selected options are available in three- and five-ounce pours tailored to match menu items.

Ota also is hosting new “Wine Wednesdays” tasting events, which will feature wines paired with small bites. Each session centers around a different theme, such as a specific varietal or broader categories such as female winemakers.

The next two Wine Wednesdays will take place Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Wednesday, Oct. 19. The $45 tickets for the late-September event are available now on Pharm Table’s website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Trending

Colorful, family-friendly food truck park Rancho 181 has opened on San Antonio's South Side

By Nina Rangel

Rancho 181 is now open on San Antonio's South side.

Chicken-and-waffle chain Chick’nCone opens San Antonio store, one of six planned in Texas

By Nina Rangel

Pennsylvania-based Chick’nCone is now open in San Antonio.

Hometown Burger, Best in Dough: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Hometown Burger has abruptly closed all of its locations.

Hemis-Fare: Food playing a key role in revitalizing downtown San Antonio's decades-old Hemisfair

By Ron Bechtol

Hemis-Fare: Food playing a key role in revitalizing downtown San Antonio's decades-old Hemisfair

Also in Food & Drink

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

By Nina Rangel

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us