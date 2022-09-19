San Antonio restaurant Pharm Table taps celebrated sommelier for new wine program

click to enlarge
Instagram / mpm_photo
San Antonio’s nationally-recognized plant-forward restaurant Pharm Table.
San Antonio’s nationally recognized Pharm Table has retained Scott Ota — one of the city’s most-celebrated sommeliers — to run its new wine program.
As resident sommelier, Ota brings nearly two decades' expertise to the plant-forward Southtown restaurant, according to its owners. He formerly helmed lauded High Street Wine Co. at the Pearl. What's more, he's been recognized by Wine & Spirits Magazine
as one of America’s Best New Sommeliers and by Food & Wine Magazine
as one of its 2018 Tastemakers to Revolutionize the Business.
In his new role, Ota has compiled a new grower-focused wine list for Pharm Table with many sustainable, biodynamic and organic options. He's also charged with sourcing from producers who align with the restaurant’s ethos of strong, sustainable and regenerative farming practices.
“When choosing wines, I look at everything — the history, the terroir, the producers, the guests … much like [Pharm Table chef Elizabeth Johnson] looks at the entire picture when planning her menu,” Ota said in a statement. “We want to create an all-around great dining experience.”
Johnson’s Ayurvedic, plant-forward approach to anti-inflammatory cooking emphasizes eating for one's body type. Her approach has been featured on 60 Minutes
and PBS's Samantha Brown’s Places to Love
. This year, the chef also earned a spot in an esteemed James Beard Foundation dinner series
.
To encourage food and wine pairings, many of Ota’s hand-selected options are available in three- and five-ounce pours tailored to match menu items.
Ota also is hosting new “Wine Wednesdays” tasting events, which will feature wines paired with small bites. Each session centers around a different theme, such as a specific varietal or broader categories such as female winemakers.
The next two Wine Wednesdays will take place Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Wednesday, Oct. 19. The $45 tickets for the late-September event are available now on Pharm Table’s website
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.